These Brands are Taking Cheeky Shots At Ball-Tampering Australian Cricketers. It’s Brutal
Netflix and no chill.
Netflix / Facebook
The reputation of Australia's cricket team is in complete shambles ever since the captain Steve Smith confessed to coming up with a plan with senior players to "cheat" South Africa by tampering with the ball in the third test.
In a sensational press conference, Cameron Bancroft admitted to ball-tampering and Smith revealed it was the idea of the team management during the lunch break.
What followed next was massive outrage.
Cricketers, commentators, and fans from all over the world collectively felt cheated.
Memes were made at the expense of Aussie cricketers.
And soon brands joined the party to take several shots at ball-tampering Aussies.
On Wednesday, Air New Zealand released a video on its social media accounts mocking the trio while calling Steve Smith a "naughty boy".
The airline then said New Zealand's cooler weather could provide a "nice way to escape the heat back home" while extending their invite to David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.
Hey Steve
we hear you're heading home for some time off.
While you've been a naughty boy, our boys have been doing rather nicely.
This Friday, we're taking on the poms again, in Christchurch.
How about a master class in swing bowling?
How about a master class in (legal) swing bowling?
Oh, also.
It's a little cooler down south.
So it might be a nice way for you to escape the heat back home.
David and Cameron are welcome too.
Anyway, offer's there.
Air New Zealand.
However, the airline had to take the video down from its accounts when the outrage followed.
Next, condom brand-- Manforce Condoms had something to say about balls.
In its Facebook post, the brand urged people to pamper and not tamper with their balls. Oh boy.
On Thursday, online streaming service Netflix in its no chill Facebook post "created" three profiles for Smith, Warner, and Bancroft on Netflix and wrote, "Since you've got a bit of time on your hands."
It was only yesterday when Steve Smith broke down during a press conference in Sydney that people sympathised with the captain and believed that the treatment the trio were put through was "inhumane" and "harsh".
"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I'm sorry. I take full responsibility ... There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I'll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it's caused," a teary-eyed Smith told to media persons.
Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner have been banned by Cricket Australia from playing cricket for the country for 12 months for ball-tampering scandal. While their partner-in-crime Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months by the Australian cricket body.
