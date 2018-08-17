GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
These Brave IAS Officers are Going Out of Their Way To Help With Kerala's Relief Operations

With Kerala reeling under the 'worst floods' of the century, everyone, including several IAS officers, are going out of their way to help with the relief operations.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2018, 12:41 PM IST
These Brave IAS Officers are Going Out of Their Way To Help With Kerala's Relief Operations
(Image: Twitter)
As Kerala continues to drown with the heavy rainfall and floods, the residents are using every possible means to attract your attention towards them. Most of the youth are using social media to spread the emergency contacts and details of contributing to the chief minister’s fund. Army and emergency services are working tirelessly to help the people in crisis.

However, there are many unsung heroes too, whose efforts are now being lauded on social media – the IAS officers of Kerala.







The official IAS Association handle tweeted that several IAS officers have been helping out with the rescue and relief campaign, going as far as to lift multiple sacks of rice on their shoulders at relief camps or going into flooded localities and helping people evacuate the area.

The said officers who have been photographed while helping with the relief operations are the state’s Food Safety Commissioner MG Rajamanikyam, also a special officer deployed for dealing with disaster management, Wayanad’s sub-collector NSK Umesh, and Padmamabapuram’s sub-collector Raja Gopal.

The collective social media is coming together to praise these brave stalwarts and setting an example for other high-ranking officers.

























However, Kerala floods are not limited to being a state issue. You too can contribute to the relief and restoration operations by contributing to the chief minister’s fund. Every contribution makes a difference.

To contribute to the chief minister's fund:
Account number: 67319948232
Bank: SBI
Branch: City Branch, TVM
IFSC Code: SBIN0070028
Name of Donee: CMDRF

