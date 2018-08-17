These Brave IAS Officers are Going Out of Their Way To Help With Kerala's Relief Operations



Setting an example! G Rajamanikyam IAS & NSK Umesh IAS Sub-Collector, Wayanad unloading rice bags at Collectorate, Wayanad for distribution to Relief Camps. Joined hands with other employees, at around 9.30 pm unload a vehicle full of rice bags. pic.twitter.com/xaBqTSMrH4

— IAS Association (@IASassociation) August 14, 2018

Amidst the damage & havoc caused by unprecedented floods in Kerala- what stands out is the grit and commitment of young IAS officers leading teams for relief and restoration operations. Here Raja Gopal Sunkara IAS Subcollector Padmamabapuram on the job, in the field. Truly Proud! pic.twitter.com/PR1xjba8Ux — IAS Association (@IASassociation) August 16, 2018



World must understand the services of these IAS officers in Kerala operating as

normal human to carry rice sacks to help Flood victims in Kerala.Let our kids

adopt these IAS kids noble brains to serve humanity.Salute to these IAS kids.

Let youths act like them always to World. pic.twitter.com/MG1Yf3WyHr

— k.chari (@kchari2) August 16, 2018

IAS Officers carry Rice Bags on their Shoulders for floods relief camps In #Kerala ..! It will be great if everyone extends their support..!#KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/JSCjIqs1Of — THⓂ️ Official™ (@THM_Off) August 16, 2018



Despite Odds, despite Criticism, despite Controversies, the persistence shown by few is STUNNING.

Hats off to G Rajamanikyam. Surely, his leadership will help people in the flood-stricken parts of Kerala @IASassociation https://t.co/F1lNq2k9fP



— Musharraf Faruqui (@musharraf_ias) August 16, 2018



These are IAS officers! #RajamanikyamMG IAS , (food safety commissioner,Kerala) & #UmeshNSK IAS , unloading rice and other relief materials to a flood relief camp at #Wayanad along with other staff #KeralaRains pic.twitter.com/IjgN66KnIq

— Kamal Sankar (@KamalSankar) August 14, 2018

#Kudos Kerala Food Safety Commissioner MG Rajamanikyam IAS and NSK Umesh IAS are actively engaged in unloading load of rice bags at Collectorate,Wayanad- meant for Relief Camps. They worked at around 9.30 pm, to fully unload a vehicle full of rice bags. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/m3gmFZozlH — Jikku Varghese Jacob (@Jikkuvarghese) August 14, 2018



They are real Jansewaks. My Salute. Hope they keep it up and inspire their fellow sewaks across....@IASassociation https://t.co/iXmkaOFTeF

— Byomkesh (@Byomkesh2017) August 16, 2018

We the people of this Country and every Nation will Salute these type of good administrators who are the real #diamonds of the world! Hope others will follow his footsteps and we pray for it. https://t.co/fj9SezfRdC — PIRam (@PIRam_56) August 15, 2018

As Kerala continues to drown with the heavy rainfall and floods, the residents are using every possible means to attract your attention towards them. Most of the youth are using social media to spread the emergency contacts and details of contributing to the chief minister’s fund. Army and emergency services are working tirelessly to help the people in crisis.However, there are many unsung heroes too, whose efforts are now being lauded on social media – the IAS officers of Kerala.The official IAS Association handle tweeted that several IAS officers have been helping out with the rescue and relief campaign, going as far as to lift multiple sacks of rice on their shoulders at relief camps or going into flooded localities and helping people evacuate the area.The said officers who have been photographed while helping with the relief operations are the state’s Food Safety Commissioner MG Rajamanikyam, also a special officer deployed for dealing with disaster management, Wayanad’s sub-collector NSK Umesh, and Padmamabapuram’s sub-collector Raja Gopal.The collective social media is coming together to praise these brave stalwarts and setting an example for other high-ranking officers.However, Kerala floods are not limited to being a state issue. You too can contribute to the relief and restoration operations by contributing to the chief minister’s fund. Every contribution makes a difference.