These Breathing Exercises Can Help you Cope with Anxiety, Relieve Stress

Anxiety is the feeling of fear and uneasiness in situations of stress. It usually happens when we fear or feel nervous about something. Everyone feels anxious in situations of stress, so anxiety is just normal emotion.

But, the feeling of anxiousness worsens into anxiety disorder with symptoms becoming more evidents and interfering with your daily life. The symptoms can worsen to the extreme of interfering in one’s daily life and even lead to avoiding social gathering, including friends and family get-together.

Some of the symptoms of an anxiety disorder are:

-Increased blood pressure

-Nausea

-Over-worries and restlessness

-Increased irritability

-Difficulty in concentration

-Sleep disorder

-Panic attacks

While it is advisable to seek medical help, there are some basic breathing techniques that can be practiced whenever you feel anxious and overwhelmed.

Simple Breathing Exercise

-Inhale deeply and slowly through your nose. Relax your shoulders. Then expand your abdomen, and your chest should raise.

-Exhale slowly through your mouth. And squeeze your abdomen inside but keep your jaw relaxed.

-Repeat this breathing exercise. Do it for several minutes until you start to feel better.

Lion Breathing Exercise

-Be in the kneeling position where you cross your ankles and put your bottom on your feet.

-Bring your hands to your knees, stretching out your arms.

-Take a breath in through your nose.

-Breathe out through your mouth, and say “ha” when you open your mouth.

-Open your mouth as wide as you can and stick out your tongue, stretching it down toward your chin.

-During exhale, focus on the middle of your forehead or between your eyebrows.

-Then relax your face as you inhale again.

Yogic breathing (pranayama)

Yoga is an ancient practice for wellness and breathing is the main part of the different forms of yoga. There are multiple types of Pranayama (breathing yoga) which can help with anxiety.

Bhramari pranayama (bee breath) is the practice by buzzing the sound of bee. In this, you would close your eyes and ears and buzz till your breath is out.

NadiShodhan Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing technique)

-Place your thumb on your right side of the nose.

-Inhaling through the left side, close the left nose with your pointed finger

-Release you’re your thumb and exhale without lifting the pointed finger

-Then breathe in from the left side and put your thumb on the right side of the nose

-Repeat it for at least 5 times.

This breathing exercise will help you to calm down in an anxious situation.