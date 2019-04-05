These 'Consent Condoms' to Prevent Sexual Assault Have Got Netizens Divided

Este pack es tan simple de abrir como entender que si no te dice que sí, es no. #PlacerConsentido pic.twitter.com/KHWyoFmg7L — Tulipán Argentina (@TulipanARG) April 3, 2019

There's a new condom on the market called, #ConsentCondoms but there’s only ONE way to open it.... would you buy it?https://t.co/aiJILwPpFL pic.twitter.com/UYKsQYZA0l — Big Boy (@BigBoy) April 4, 2019

Thumbs and ring fingers on opposite ends, with the index and middle fingers hitting the other side. The only consent you need to open this package is from both of your hands that they'll work together. — (@Paniszczyn) April 4, 2019

Yeah I just watched the video. I think I can get it open with just myself, some tape/broken pencil and a drawer. There is no test a smart person can not get around. — [OHMCOIN] (@buddilla) April 4, 2019

because rapists always buy consent condoms pic.twitter.com/Hx9QwPtqzd — alex L (@do0o0odlebob) April 4, 2019

I'm going to go ahead and bet that someone who doesn't ask for consent is not going to let the lack of a condom stop them. — Shweta Adhyam (@shweta_adhyam) April 5, 2019

I don't know how effective, but this is very interesting. https://t.co/0L7IdjGoO8 — Sameer More (@Sammypedia) April 4, 2019

This is a great idea — ismsissists (@deemmmssss) April 4, 2019

Consent condoms are the latest safe sex trend to hit the contraceptive market and we are loving it.Tulipán, an Argentinian sex-toy maker, has launched a new line of "consent condoms" that require four hands to unpack.To open the pack, participants need to press four corners of the box together and unlock the goods inside. The idea is to promote mutual consent before the act of intercourse."If it’s not a yes, it’s a no," the package reads.Some netizens welcomed the innovation.The product comes in the wake of the global #MeToo movement and the subsequent change in advertisement tactics by popular brands like Gillette to include gender-sensitive messaging.However, most felt that though the intention was good, the practical results of the product may be questionable. Many said that if someone did not care about consent, they would probably not care about the condom either.But representatives at Tulipan are confident that the product and the campaign will promote safe sex and prevent assault.While the success of the product on that particular count shall have to be noted over time, the fact that such products are making their way to the market points toward a shift in marketing tactics that, for once, are not promoting toxic masculinity and rape culture, is refreshing and could go a long way in changing popular and often problematic perceptions of sexual assault and consent.