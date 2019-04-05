LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
These 'Consent Condoms' to Prevent Sexual Assault Have Got Netizens Divided

Representatives at Tulipan, the Argentinian manufacturer of the product, are confident that the product and the campaign will promote safe sex and prevent assault.

Updated:April 5, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
'Consent condoms' to promote safe sex and mutual consent before intercourse. Source: Screenshot/Twitter/@TulipanARG
Consent condoms are the latest safe sex trend to hit the contraceptive market and we are loving it.

Tulipán, an Argentinian sex-toy maker, has launched a new line of "consent condoms" that require four hands to unpack.

To open the pack, participants need to press four corners of the box together and unlock the goods inside. The idea is to promote mutual consent before the act of intercourse.

"If it’s not a yes, it’s a no," the package reads.




Some netizens welcomed the innovation.







The product comes in the wake of the global #MeToo movement and the subsequent change in advertisement tactics by popular brands like Gillette to include gender-sensitive messaging.

However, most felt that though the intention was good, the practical results of the product may be questionable. Many said that if someone did not care about consent, they would probably not care about the condom either.



















But representatives at Tulipan are confident that the product and the campaign will promote safe sex and prevent assault.

While the success of the product on that particular count shall have to be noted over time, the fact that such products are making their way to the market points toward a shift in marketing tactics that, for once, are not promoting toxic masculinity and rape culture, is refreshing and could go a long way in changing popular and often problematic perceptions of sexual assault and consent.
