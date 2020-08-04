These Crafty Aquatic Beetles Can Hide in Poop and Escape Even after Being Gobbled by Frogs

An ecologist, during a study on aquatic beetles, found an interesting thing about survival strategies of the species. He discovered that they can survive even after being swallowed by predators.

The study conducted by Kobe University ecologist Shinji Sugiura revealed that the aquatic beetle Regimbartia attenuata can evade via the digestive system of a dark-spotted frog.

Many species of frog don’t have teeth and because of which they have to swallow their prey to kill it. The frog Pelophylax nigromaculatus is one such species.

So, what happens is that the Regimbartia attenuate escapes by promoting frog excretion after being devoured by the predator.

While carrying out the study, the ecologist provided R attenuata adults to juvenile and adult P nigromaculatus.

He noted that the frog excreted almost 93.3 per cent of the beetles within six hours after swallowing them. Much to his surprise, Sugiura found that all excreted beetles were alive and active, indicating that R attenuata move towards the frog vent through the digestive system.

P. nigromaculatus generally throws out the undigested parts of prey because its sphincter muscle pressure keeps the vent closed. So, to evade, the beetles have to induce the frog to open its vent. This shows that the R attenuata stimulates P nigromaculatus’ gut to promote excretion.

The ecologist observed the same thing when four other frog species - Pelophylax porosus, Glandirana rugosa, Fejervarya kawamurai, and Hyla japonica – consumed R attenuata.

However, when he provided a different aquatic beetle, Enochrus japonicas, to the dark-spotted frog, the results turned out to be different. In this case, all swallowed beetles were killed and excreted more than a day later. This suggested that aquatic beetle R attenuata had a survival advantage over its cousins.

The study was published in the journal Current Biology.