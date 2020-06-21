These Five Yoga Poses Will Help You Relax and Ease Stress During Work from Home

Most people are working from home since the novel coronavirus became a pandemic. However, it has benefits making things convenient yet has downsides as it needs less discipline and commitment.

The current spiritual and psychological state of self is rather stressing and has eventually brought more distractions and commitments with work at home phenomenon.

Practicing yoga can be one of your resorts in which case as it will cultivate focus and increase productivity. It will also benefit efficiently in your ability of multitasking, which will ultimately have a positive impact in your capacity as a professional as well as physical well-being.

Here are 5 yoga poses to boost your memory and concentration levels:

Tadasana



It improves overall body posture and relaxes the central nervous system. It strengthens thighs and ankles and tones the abdominal muscles.

Naukasana

It builds up lower back and leg muscles and develops the operation of the digestive system. It promotes weight loss and eliminates lethargy and gastrointestinal discomfort. It strengthens abdominal muscles and stimulates hormonal systems.

Vasishtasana

It slowly helps build your capacity to hold this posture for a longer duration and will improve core strength. It improves the sense of balance and boosts concentration. It makes the wrists and shoulders stronger.

Santolanasana

It makes the abdominal muscles strong and strengthens arms and shoulders. It improves the balance of the nervous system and develops a sense of positive feeling and harmony.

Brahmari Pranayama

It relaxes the mind and revives the body increasing sensitivity to tastes and scents. It releases anxiety and uneasiness. It also proves beneficial in throat discomfort and improves concentration.