Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

These Foot Operated Taps Help Save Water, Maintain Hygiene and Avoid Contact amid COVID-19 Scare

(Image credit: Twitter/ @Karthik)

'Works brilliantly to use water only when needed, which is more hygienic and easier to operate than other modes!'

In the times of Coronavirus when each and every prevention and precautionary measure is being taken, a foot operated tap for wash basins certainly comes as a good idea. This will not only curb the spread of infectious virus but will also reduce the wastage of water.

Pictures of such a system were shared by Kartik on micro-blogging site Twitter, who captioned his post as, “Really useful and innovative foot operation for taps in the washroom (at a client's office). Works brilliantly to use water only when needed, which is more hygienic and easier to operate than other modes!”

Emphasizing on how this lesser known tap system functions, Kartik in subsequent series of posts said, “The foot-tap is on-demand; not on - stays-on - manual-off. You get to control the flow's on and off using your foot. As long as your foot is on the pedal, it stays on. Take the foot off, water... ... flow stops. It makes perfect sense for you to push the pedal while getting your hands wet and take foot off pedal. Apply soap. Foot on pedal for rinsing. Foot off pedal. This level of seamless coordination is simply not possible in normal taps or even sensor-based ones!”


Till now, coronavirus has claimed the lives of around 4,000 people worldwide and over one lakh people have tested positive for the deadly epidemic.

