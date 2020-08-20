BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

These Giant Garlic Cloves are Everything You Want in Your Kitchen. But are Two Enough?

The fat garlic cloves were shared on Twitter and soon became a meme.

The fat garlic cloves were shared on Twitter and soon became a meme.

he size of the garlic awed the netizens and many of them said they had never seen such gigantic cloves of garlic.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 7:10 PM IST
Share this:

Been cooking lately since the pandemic pushed us indoors and made us go the self-reliant way? With our recent experience in the kitchen (or may be some of us aced it already), we know the use of garlic. This magic spice gives that kick to our desi dishes and that punch to our Chinese and Continental dishes. But the tricky part is always the quantity of garlic, which never seems enough.

That is what Artist and Twitter user Monyee Chau (@monyeeart) pegged her meme around. Chau showed two over-sized cloves of garlic and wrote “Use two cloves of garlic”. The size of the garlic awed the netizens and many of them said they had never seen such gigantic cloves of garlic.

It left people pondering if the garlic was for real or a camera trick. Chau wrote that she had got it from a local Asian Grocery supermarket.

People reacted to the tweet and could relate to it since no amount of garlic seems to be enough.

Take a look at these reactions:

With that size of garlic cloves, how many cloves do you want to use in your favourite dishes?

Next Story
Loading