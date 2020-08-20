These Giant Garlic Cloves are Everything You Want in Your Kitchen. But are Two Enough?

Been cooking lately since the pandemic pushed us indoors and made us go the self-reliant way? With our recent experience in the kitchen (or may be some of us aced it already), we know the use of garlic. This magic spice gives that kick to our desi dishes and that punch to our Chinese and Continental dishes. But the tricky part is always the quantity of garlic, which never seems enough.

That is what Artist and Twitter user Monyee Chau (@monyeeart) pegged her meme around. Chau showed two over-sized cloves of garlic and wrote “Use two cloves of garlic”. The size of the garlic awed the netizens and many of them said they had never seen such gigantic cloves of garlic.

recipe: use two cloves of garlicme: got it pic.twitter.com/WdfXwfXxwg — 敏儀 | BLM #JunkTerrorLaw (@monyeeart) August 17, 2020

It left people pondering if the garlic was for real or a camera trick. Chau wrote that she had got it from a local Asian Grocery supermarket.

People reacted to the tweet and could relate to it since no amount of garlic seems to be enough.

Take a look at these reactions:

Too much garlic? Not never https://t.co/zEoiCxNhp1 — Wellington Boyce (@WellieBoyce) August 19, 2020

make that three https://t.co/5qGuhGQtNE — Sara Choi (@SaraChoii) August 19, 2020

This is me though. Also anybody know where I can find garlic that was clearly grown in a giant's garden? https://t.co/OZvczRFjGQ — Rambabu gaariki jai! (@pappuchaaru) August 19, 2020

this is elephant garlic, which is way less flavorful than regular garlic. DEBUNK https://t.co/67wGYhDDc6 — Legacy of Scurvy (@clown_clout_) August 18, 2020

millennials don’t want more marvel movies, we want James and the giant garlic clove https://t.co/HIOLkOxHgD — Julie (@JunkieHumpback) August 19, 2020

With that size of garlic cloves, how many cloves do you want to use in your favourite dishes?