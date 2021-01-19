These Glass Frogs that Live Near Noisy Waterfalls Wave Hello, Bob Heads to Attract Potential Mates

While humans take the best selfies and write the wittiest captions in their dating app’s bio to attract other humans, animals in the wild have to resort to some weird techniques to find a partner.

Some birds dance and showcase their plumage, some animals sing, but one particular frog species has been found to use a very human-like gesture for interaction- waving hello!

Sachatamia orejuela, a kind of glass frog, has been observed to simply wave over to attract a mate. They usually live near loud streams or gushing waterfalls. The usual method in frogs is to croak when initiating a mating call, but due to the glass frog’s surrounding, any croaks would be drowned by the sounds of water. So, when these frogs spot a potential mate, they wave them over either by flapping a hand or bobbing their head. These “dancing” frogs have been observed near streams and waterfalls in rainforests across the globe including in India, Brazil, Borneo, and the latest, Ecuador.

While dancing frogs have been observed before, a member of this particular frog family, Centrolenidae, has never been seen using any visual communication. The discovery was made by Rebecca Brunner, Conservation ecologist at University of California.

The Sachatamia orejuela inhabit rainforests in Colombia and Ecuador. They like to live close to waterfalls, so close that they are in the “splash zone” and can be seen perched on rocks and boulders around such water sources. Researchers guess the slippery surfaces allow them to be safe from predators. They almost camouflage with the surrounding on account of their green-grey colour and translucent skin. Since they are hard to spot, not a lot is known about their mating or social behaviours.

“A handful of other frog species around the world use visual signaling, in addition to high-pitched calls, to communicate in really loud environments,” Brunner said. But she called this discovery “interesting” because these species are not related to one another. This means the visual communication methods in the two, evolved independently.

The phenomenon can be explained by convergent evolution. It is when two separate species develop similar responses and behaviours due to being in similar environments. Brunner was surprised to see this visual signalling while out on observation and quickly settled herself atop the slippery rocks to get some footage.

“I was already over the moon because I had finally found a calling male after months of searching,” she said in a statement. There has been no official documentation of this species’ calls before.

Apart from the wave signal, these frogs have an extremely high-pitched call. The general croak would not be audible in such surroundings. She called her discovery a “perfect example of how an environment's soundscape can influence the species that live there.”

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210115155338.htm