These Hilarious Jokes By Indians Will Cheer You Up This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day will come and go but these jokes are here to stay and cheer you up.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
These Hilarious Jokes By Indians Will Cheer You Up This Valentine's Day
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment
That dreadful day for all the singles out there is round the corner. Yes, Valentine's Day.

If you're someone who is single by choice or otherwise, don't stress. It's absolutely okay. What better to spend the entire Valentine's week than binging on your favourite shows or movies or better, brushing up previous seasons of Games of Thrones before the final chapter hits the streaming websites.

But if you have planned none of these things, which is also okay, we have compiled a bunch of jokes by Indians on Twitter just for your consumption.

Grab your popcorn, sit back and relax.
























































































Non-Indians too share similar feelings on 14th February.
















In closing, we would like to add Amitabh Bachchan's Valentine's Day trivia.




