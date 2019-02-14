These Hilarious Jokes By Indians Will Cheer You Up This Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day will come and go but these jokes are here to stay and cheer you up.
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment
If you're someone who is single by choice or otherwise, don't stress. It's absolutely okay. What better to spend the entire Valentine's week than binging on your favourite shows or movies or better, brushing up previous seasons of Games of Thrones before the final chapter hits the streaming websites.
But if you have planned none of these things, which is also okay, we have compiled a bunch of jokes by Indians on Twitter just for your consumption.
Grab your popcorn, sit back and relax.
The true face of the Friendzone pic.twitter.com/keGxR0DjmD— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) December 22, 2014
I told this girl to talk dirty to me in DM. Now we are discussing politics and religion.— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 12, 2015
Texted 'Get well soon' to a guy who's in coma and 'Happy birthday' to my crush. The guy replied 'Thanks'— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) September 25, 2016
(late 20s & living w parents)— bangsty / creepowoman (@_bangstea_) December 24, 2016
me: mom we r out of eggs so i am going out to buy some
mom: soon u will b out of eggs that cannot be bought
Friend : Valentine's day pe kahan ja rahi ?— nin (@NautankiNinja) February 14, 2017
Me: Bhaad me.
SAY NO TO VALENTINE'S DAYhttps://t.co/oEuRb0PpAX— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) February 14, 2016
When dad asks "What's your plan for Valentine's Day?" pic.twitter.com/S36rJ66OpZ— The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 13, 2017
Hindu Mahasabha is my last hope to get married.— Shan (@klpe) February 4, 2015
This is one of the most fulfilling relationships I've had in in my life pic.twitter.com/wBF9CuvCG4— Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) August 6, 2016
Me on Valentine's day ! pic.twitter.com/zMR458UMLu— bedardi raja (@CopyWalaTweet) February 10, 2017
Me: Brad and Angelina are getting divorced.— Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) September 20, 2016
Mom: Aur karo love marriage.
On Valentine's Day, I even sweat hearts for you... @NargisFakhri pic.twitter.com/BcUo0qaPqa— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) February 14, 2016
Will you bima Valentine's?— THAT RANDOM Guy (@Soundhumor) February 4, 2017
~an insurance agent.
Pagli pyaar ho jaayega. pic.twitter.com/jBKDASslm9— Shanty (@thefuzzface) July 24, 2016
Me- how do you say "i love you" in Spanish.— Swagshank (@zZoker) January 8, 2017
She- Te Amo but as a friend.
*On valentine's day*— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) February 14, 2016
He: Hi
*On Rakshabandhan*
She: hey, sorry was sleeping.
Email inbox:— Akshar (@AksharPathak) February 13, 2016
"Valentine Day Gifts SALE"
"Valentine Special"
"Valentine's Day CONTEST"
"Valentine Offers"
Tinder:
"You have zero matches"
Me texting each single girl in my contacts to get a date on Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/91Kmuvj80L— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 13, 2019
Most popular places to celebrate Valentine's day :— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 13, 2019
1. Restaurant
2. Club
3. Garden
4. Theatre
5. Incognito Tab
*termites on date*— Ren (@kaminapun) October 18, 2015
Waiter: what would you like to order, sir?
Termite: table for two.
Happy #ValentinesDay. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas ! https://t.co/US9D1unBwz— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 14, 2019
Friend : Valentine's Day pe kiske saath baahar ja raha hai?— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2017
Me : Umeed ke saath
It's so annoying when you love someone and want to spend the rest of your life with them and they don't accept your friend request.— Shivam (@GhantaGuy) August 19, 2015
Yaha logo ka roka ho raha hai, aur mere sath ab bhi dhoka ho raha hai.— BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) April 17, 2016
The only guys who went down on their knees for me were shoe sellers ;-;#ProposeDay— Memesahaab (@memesahaab) February 8, 2018
Getting ready to go to office on #ValentinesDay when all your colleagues have gone with their partners on dates. pic.twitter.com/0FBSSNCRHV— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 14, 2019
Valentine's day— NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) February 3, 2019
alentine's day
lentine's day
entine's day
ntine's day
tine's day
ine's day
ne's day
e's day
's day
day
ay Bhai Zara Dekhke Chalo !!#DriveSafe
*Marwari gets down on his knees*— Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) February 8, 2017
Girl: Omg omg omg!
Guy: Arey hatt paise gir Gaye Hain dhoondne de
When he finally finds your g-spot pic.twitter.com/jgFRLyAW7q— Priyal (@priyal) October 7, 2015
Non-Indians too share similar feelings on 14th February.
Are you excited for Valentine's Day?— Wordspiring© (@Wordspiring) January 28, 2018
Me:
😭😭 😭 😭😭😭
😭 😭 😭 😭 😭
😭 😭 😭 😭 😭
😭 😭😭 😭😭😭
Me on Valentine's Day: pic.twitter.com/z5sVawLmhh— feelstagram 🐶 (@feelstagram_) January 25, 2018
Person: "You have any plans for Valentine's day?"— Jack mull (@J4CKMULL) January 24, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/zpNUyrav9A
"Do you have a date for Valentine's Day?"— Zachary (@zacharywhyde) January 28, 2018
Me: Yes... February 14th
Valentine’s Day is the Comic Sans of holidays.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 14, 2018
In closing, we would like to add Amitabh Bachchan's Valentine's Day trivia.
T 3090 - A question :— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2019
Is it by accident that Children's Day on 14th November is exactly 9 months 3 days after Valentine's Day on 14th February !!
