These Hollywood Actors Have Summarized 2020 with Movie Scenes and We Can Totally Relate

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon is a great example to live by. From inspiring us to do good deeds to sharing some fun memes, the actress leaves no chance to make our days. The latest one from her is a hilarious collage depicting different emotions from her various movies. Each month of the year 2020, from January till September has been described using an emotion each.

"Yup," she captioned the picture.

She has definitely inspired her fellow actress Mindy Kaling, who shared a similar collage on her timeline. While the months January and February look fine, March shows a distress call, bringing in worries and depression for the upcoming months.

"Pretty much," she captioned the collage, giving due credits to Witherspoon for inspiring her.

While the collage has left many of her followers laughing, others are just worried if September is also going to be as distressed as the other months.

"Oh no, what happens in September?!!" questioned a user.

Another one shared a picture of Mindy Kaling just laying down purposelessly on the floor, with the caption, "This one has been my mood all year."

Here is the most common question that people had for the actress:

A few others also gave some hope, sharing that it is all going to be fine soon.

Meanwhile, the world is still struggling with the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The US stands at the first position with the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported, while India is third in the list.