These Hyderabad Women are Fighting to Stave off Sexual Harassment in Public Buses

There have been several instances of sexual harassment, stalking or eve-teasing on public transport and streets of urban cities and metro cities are no exception which are causing further trouble for women. In order to ensure safe travelling for women as much as in their capacity, four Hyderabad women have initiated a drive to curb the menace of molestation on public transport.

The campaign called #Buslo Bharosa (Trust in the Bus) is a part of the Awaaz-e-Telangana initiative by WomComMatters. Led by child rights activist Hima Bindu and her friends Kaumudi Nagaraju, Nikhitha and Jaina who joined the drive later, the motley group of women also took on four volunteers Sindhuja, Samridhi, Sreecharan and Mahesh and are now vigorously campaigning for this purpose with a mission mode. The response to the initiative so far has been overwhelming, and several women have come forward to support the cause.

The women feel that the drive can be a huge success if they sensitize the commuters and by extension the society by installing public announcement systems and affixing posters on vehicles of public transport.

Speaking to News18, Hima Bindu recounted how she also faced harassment while travelling in the TSRTC Buses. “Most women victims cannot identify the person who misbehaved with them in the buses due to the crowd," she said.

“In TSRTC Buses, seats are reserved for the women commuters, but it is not enough. We don’t just want people to fear law and punishment, but they should be aware of how to behave on public transport."

A large number of women feel vulnerable to molesting and stalking on buses and shared cabs and such incidents rise especially in crowded mode of travelling. The team expects much impact of the drive against these social evils and also hope that that it will instill confidence in college-going girls, working women and the homemakers who often choose these vehicles to commute.

The team hopes that by sensitizing the commuters, they can bring about a change in the behaviour of their counterpart. The new drive could discourage the countless harassment incidents and demoralize the perpetrators, leading to positive behaviour. The morale of the women could boost, and they could travel with courage and new zeal.

Hima said that a sample focus group discussion conducted between people of age group from 21 to 41 which also included working women, students and female bus conductors revealed the hardships gender minorities face onboard, as street sexual harassment inside buses is an under-researched topic. The findings suggest that 85% of the respondents were daily bus commuters and 69% of the respondents didn’t feel safe inside a public bus, as they had lived experiences of sexual harassment onboard.

All the respondents of the survey said women and college girls travelling in buses are more prone to sexual harassment onboard. Over 75 percent of respondents believed announcements against sexual harassment onboard might spread awareness and lead to long-term behavioural change. A major chunk of the participants believe that posters with dedicated messages against sexual harassment would break the silence around street sexual harassment.

Hima added that plans are on to urge the TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar to put up announcements and laminated posters inside the bus with dedicated messages against sexual harassment and helpline numbers imprinted on the signs.

“It will also encourage bystander engagement and help more people to report the crime. Hence, allowing women and other gender minorities to travel more confidently henceforth – as our invisible struggles feel systemically seen."

“Mobility is the focal point that connects women to economic independence, which will, in turn, take us closer to the goal of women’s empowerment. Hence, we must ensure that a safer, gender-responsive transit infrastructure is in place that accommodates the needs of the most vulnerable sections of the society to counter street sexual harassment," Hima said.

Recently the group also conducted Facebook live sessions with Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. During live, Mahesh Bhagwat also supported Buslo Bharosa Campaign, and he assured that through SHE teams, Rachakonda police would create awareness among commuters.

Hima Bindu said that now 1,560 people have supported and signed a change.org petition through an online campaign. He urged people to sign the petition to install the public announcement systems and put the laminated posters in TSRTC Buses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here