Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream
The image is of 'dune fields' covering the surface during winter and it may look like white chocolate sprinkled with some choco-chips.
Sand dunes ripple near Mars' north pole in this image captured by the European/Russian Trace Gas Orbiter. The photo was taken on May 25, 2019, and released on Sept. 16. (ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS)
From all earlier pictures released by different space organisations of Mars, we can sort of agree that the planet is pretty much lined with variety of textures.
Another image of the planet has been recently released by the European Space Agency and Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter capturing an icy-cold sight of the planet's north pole. The most fascinating part is the resemblance of the surface's texture to an ice-cream!
However, similarly it may look like white chocolate sprinkled with some choco-chips.
The image is of 'dune fields' covering the surface of the planet during winter.
According to ESA, during winter in the polar regions, a thin layer of carbon dioxide ice covers the surface and then it sublimates, turning directly into vapour with the first light of spring.
The captivating image was taken by the spacecraft's CaSSIS camera in late May.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Deserves to Win More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Messi
- Sooraj Pancholi Opens Up on Jail Term, Jiah Khan Suicide Case
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Woman Wakes up to Find She Swallowed 2.4-Carat Diamond Ring in Sleep in US
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch