These India vs US Memes Are Proof Desis Like it 'My Way or the Highway'

Indians have a way of doing things their own way, and it can be quite different from how the rest of the world does it. Desis tend to be believers of “tough love” and just like any other country, India has its own set of idiosyncrasies. Cultural differences between different countries are not just interesting, but can also be funny sometimes. The India vs US flag memes play on that element and they are back on Twitter once more. For instance, where Americans may take a pill for a headache, Desis might opt for some tea; while English is a language in the US, it’s a skill in India; and when it comes to couples and some good old PDA in India as opposed to that in the US, the lesser said the better. Literally.

: i have headache, give me a pain killer

: chai banado ☕ — ईcતા♡ (@iam_ishiiii) July 13, 2022

Couple’s on road

: ‍‍

: ‍♀️ ‍♂️ — ਸੈਮਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ (@jattdijaneman) July 9, 2022

: oh you got a new tattoo

: pic.twitter.com/VGeUFrTmIU — Vanshhh (@VanshKansalji) July 12, 2022

: Congratulations on your graduation

: Ab aage kya karega — Samcasm (@innocentBruhh) July 12, 2022

: English – Language

: English – Skill — Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) July 12, 2022

:: Is there any special occasion today?

:: pic.twitter.com/TtSYYXLP4R — itsriyusaini (@Riyu28) July 12, 2022

Break up exists * – We aren’t meant for each other.

– pic.twitter.com/oA3LHQHA6V — Sonu (@_sonu98) July 11, 2022

– It’s a beautiful place!

– lag hi nahi raha India hai! — Sushmita (@memesaheb_) July 7, 2022

: why did you forgot to bring your homework copy ?

: tiffin lana toh nhi bhulte ? — Anshika Malik (@malikanshika43) July 10, 2022

Desis are also big proponents of the “my way or the highway” philosophy, and they’re “like this only”. While in some cases it might be endearing, in some others it might not be that innocuous. Either way, humour can drive home important social messages or amuse you as you go about your way.

For instance, during Pride month this year, queer people hit back at the brands, big corporates and other rainbow capitalists who have all this while co-opted their struggles. Twitter was full of a meme template that popped up as a rebuttal to this practice. People start off the tweet with a very legitimate concern faced by marginalized people but by the end of it, they satirize the “partnering” practice.

