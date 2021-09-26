These Indian Street Food Memes Will Make You Choke on 'Cheese And Butter'

Indian street food can be considered the best in the world. Not just for how it tastes, but also for the fact that you’ll get a new cuisine and delicacy in almost every city across the country. Over the years, food vloggers have been successful in highlighting some of the best street foods available in the country and had been known for finding hidden gems located inside those narrow lanes or markets. However, several vloggers have recently been criticised and made fun of for highlighting the excess use of cheese and butter.

The mocking of these vloggers could not have been done without some absolutely hilarious memes.

Street vendor to food blogger after video recording is over . pic.twitter.com/1VcQoeOXSi— Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) September 22, 2021

*Food vlogger approaches*Street Food Vendor holding cheese cubes: pic.twitter.com/1Evhl0UO3s — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 13, 2021

*Street Food Vendor starts grating cheese*Food vlogger: pic.twitter.com/HAOetBkxai— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) September 25, 2021

*Street vendor starts putting cheese on food*Food bloggers: pic.twitter.com/sILsF0xvfJ — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) September 24, 2021

No one.Cheese in every street food in India. pic.twitter.com/fh2VlacUGo — The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) September 15, 2021

Street food vendors putting Cheese and Butter for…Normal people Food Bloggers pic.twitter.com/1bL2b4VCcd — ℝℕ (@unfocused_guy) September 19, 2021

Indian street food vendors to every THING THEY MAKE#AurbhiBehtar hojaega once we add a pile of Amul BUTTER & A kilo of cheese. pic.twitter.com/Nz8G7kFWZI— Hina Safdar (@hinasafi) September 23, 2021

Picture of an Indian street food vendor going to buy cheese… pic.twitter.com/yj8GKkD6DJ— Rohit (@areyyrohit) September 21, 2021

Indian Street Food Blogger / Vlogger Ban Ne Ki Ninja Technique! pic.twitter.com/XBIPAfLKzt— Sunil Gupta (@HeySunilGupta) September 3, 2021

Aur yeh gaya Amul makkhan dosto jaise ki aap dekh sakte hai. Jo khaane ka asli swaad hai dosto woh aata hai amul ke makkhan se. Makkhan mein bilkul kanjoosi nahi hai yeh raha 2.5 kilo makkhan marr jao bhosadi walo yeh khaake.— HarshBulla (@Bhand_Engineer) July 23, 2021

Which one is your favourite?

