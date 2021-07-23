These Instagram Handles Are Bringing Back Timeless Literature to Gen Z

With the advent of social media, critics said, and with good reason, that the age of books was about to be over. Attention spans shortened; widening of interests came at the cost of depth of understanding. Yet, it is not as if social media users, especially Gen Z, are a different species of human being. As long as the conflicts and tribulations of the proverbial human condition continued to be the same, literature found its way even onto a visual medium like Instagram.

The Instagram handles being discussed here have taken it upon themselves to present literary snippets in a visual format. In a way, they filter out the colour-of-the-curtain-pattern-on-the-doorframe details, which are crucial in their own way, to serve a concentrated packet of literary punch. Take, for example, the Instagram page ‘litarchives’ that shared this snippet from Matt Haig’s ‘The Midnight Library’ with artwork by Pierpaolo Rovero. The excerpt is short enough that it asks for no intellectual investment but universal enough to resonate with whoever happens to come across it.

The page also showed that one doesn’t simply shirk Shakespeare just because digital media are supposedly not “serious" enough for that type of literature. They posted an excerpt from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in a way that generates interest. Granted, these posts aren’t nearly able to give anyone the full reading experience, but what they can do, is perhaps pique the interest and trigger the imagination.

And if you thought the era of poetry was truly over, and that whatever remains now is just “Insta poetry", then that’s probably not true either. There are countless Instagram handles that regularly post whole poems from poets, reputed and new. The pages ‘poetryisnotaluxury’ and ‘sentimentalnotes’ show that the appeal of poetry shapeshifts and persists. The former recently posted Wendell Berry’s poem ‘A Meeting’.

When they posted ‘Resolution #1,003’ by June Jordan, some users disagreed with the poem’s core philosophy, while some others said they felt “seen".

The handle ‘sentimentalnotes’ posted the following poem by W.S. Merwin.

They often post excerpts from conversations with artists across generations, like the following one from Leonard Cohen speaking to author Pico Iyer.

Or poems from the likes of Mahmous Darwish.

The handle ‘grieftolight’ has over 10,000 followers, posting nothing but plain black-on-white text of poetry. Like this one from Louise Gluck.

Perhaps it cannot come as a surprise that literature is nothing if not tenacious, finding a way to resonate with that which remains unchanged in our hearts down the generations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here