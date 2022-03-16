These 'Inventing Anna' Memes Really Said Capitalism Doesn't Have Time for You

Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’ really said capitalism doesn’t have time for you. Whether or not your sympathies lie with its heroine, Anna Delvey or Anna Sorokin, the limited series does raise a lot of pertinent questions on the amount of money changing hands within the invisible ducts of big cities. It’s a real story, and as Anna goes on luxurious trips far beyond her means, the show forces you to think about the things that transpire on the different rungs of society’s ladder. Is Anna the real culprit for swindling people, or is she just a pawn in a larger game played by invisible societal gods sitting far beyond our reach? Social media offered criticism on different veins, from some criticising the show for trying to make a feminist icon out of a swindler, to others pointing out Anna’s racial privilege.

Inventing Anna may have thus divided social media, but the memes that have come out of it are indisputably funny.

For y’all that have watched Inventing Anna pic.twitter.com/8OJFry68NC— Darla (@Dnordstrom31) March 9, 2022

I need an outward facing mini screen on my desk at work which plays this on a loop at the press of a button#InventingAnna pic.twitter.com/ahMvccxLgE— Gen (@Gen777777) March 15, 2022

Everyone at the airport in Germany when Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey gets home #InventingAnna #annadelvey pic.twitter.com/70Fd5FTkxV— Felicia (@Felicious1908) March 15, 2022

My black ass watching all these documentaries about white ppl, specifically white women, scam they way to millions while I can’t even apply for an apartment without facing discrimination. #InventingAnna #TheDropout pic.twitter.com/cX6cSv18hx— Queen Pendragon (@StormiiSenpai_) March 8, 2022

If you’ve made it this far, here’s a bonus of Anna Delvey going on a date with Netflix’s other, lesser loved swindler who gets a far less dignified treatment.

The real Anna Sorokin, who was jailed in 2019, was to be extradited to Germany on Monday, US media reports said.

