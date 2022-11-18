These Japanese Beef Croquettes Have a 30-year Waitlist, Are You Willing to Wait?

Are you willing to wait for thirty years to get your food delivered? Yes, you read that right. These frozen Kobe beef croquettes from Asahiya are so popular that people are going to wait 3 decades to get their order. These are delivered by a family-run butcher shop in Takasago City in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture. According to CNN, they have been selling meat products since 1926. While Kobe beef products, including beef croquettes, were available following World War II, these only became popular in the early 2000s. All thanks to the internet. Now fans of the beef croquettes have to wait 30 years.

The third-generation owner of Asahiya, Shigeru Nitta said, “We started selling our products through online shopping in 1999. At that time, we offered Extreme Croquettes as a trial.” This was because after experimenting with e-commerce for a few years, Shigeru realised that customers were unsure of paying too much for prime beef online. So, he took a huge risk. Shigeru offered a trail of the beef and if the customer liked it, they could place an order. Asahiya sold Extreme Croquettes at the price of ¥270 per piece (approximately ₹157). Shigeru explained that the beef in them costs about ¥400 per piece (approximately ₹230). He added, “We made affordable and tasty croquettes that demonstrate the concept of our shop as a strategy to have customers enjoy the croquettes and then hope that they would buy our Kobe beef after the first try.”

Keeping the tradition going, Shigeru continued selling meat that was only produced in Hyogo Prefecture. This was also a great way to limit the financial loss in the beginning. They produced only 200 croquettes each week in their own kitchen next to their shop.

The idea caught the internet’s fancy and their popularity rose so much that Shigeru had to consider stopping taking orders in 2016. And the waiting period had become over 14 years. However, Asahiya received so many calls requesting to keep offering the beef croquettes that they gave in. What was once 200 croquettes a week turned into 200 croquettes a day. However, the price had to be increased. It now ranges from ¥500 (about ₹290) to ¥540 (about ₹315) with a consumption tax.

If you are wondering how you would know how much longer until you receive your order, fret not! Asahiya makes sure to send regular newsletters to their customers and let them know when their long-awaited snack is coming to their doorstep. And perhaps one day, as Shigeru hopes, Asahiya will expand further to deliver these delicious snacks.

