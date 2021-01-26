These Japanese Glow-in-the-dark Toilets Have All Tech-Savvy Features. From Playing Music to Seat Warming

Though people may not enjoy talking about them as much, toilets are one of the most essential and important parts of any home (or public spaces like malls and restaurants). With technology making our lives easier in all aspects, like smart kitchens and bedrooms, it is time our plain old morning-friends also get an upgrade. When it comes to advancing technologies, what better place than Japan where they have truly converted their bathrooms into technologically advanced pleasant experiences.

They were the first to embrace robotics, first to create electric rice cookers, cassette players, and even bullet trains. Trust this nation to revolutionise toilets as well. Japanese high-tech toilets have been gaining a lot of popularity over the internet these days. They have helpful features like auto-clean and built-in LED systems.

Have you ever wandered in the toilet late at night and been stumbled by the darkness? Worry not if you have a Japanese high-tech toilet because it will glow in the dark! And if you are a little forgetful or often have guests or kids over who forget to use the very important flush button on the top, worry not! These toilets auto-flush! And since we are experiencing one of the coldest winters in recent years, sitting to the cold-as-ice toilet seats can be quite a discomfort. But Japanese toilets care about you and have built-in seat warmers to keep the tushy warm.

Some other fancy features include music playing while you’re on the toilet, to not disturbing people in neighbouring stalls (for public toilets, but might be useful for home use well). And if you are always the one stuck with bathroom cleaning duties, you may rejoice to know that these toilets have a self-clean feature that will leave them spotless and shiny new with the press of a button.

Though some have joked that the control panels can be quite confusing for first-time users with so many buttons and instructions.

Many celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, the Kardashians and so on have discussed their love for Japanese toilets on various talk-shows and social media posts. According to Daily Star, aided by the celebrity advertising, google searches for these toilets hit an all-time high during the lockdown. With people spending all of their time inside the house, it makes sense!

If you’re also impressed by the toilet and want to rush to the nearest store, be sure to carry a lot of money. The toilets have been launched in India in some outlets and can be purchased online but they can cost tens of thousands for basic models and lakhs for full features. But a small investment for a lifetime of luxurious bathroom time, isn’t it?