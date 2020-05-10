BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

These Japanese Kids Serve Backhands Just Like Tennis Stars Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

These Japanese Kids Serve Backhands Just Like Tennis Stars Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Six-year-old Yunosuke and four-year-old Koujirou can be seen training on the Swedish and Serbian legends in a viral video.

Share this:

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are considered to be all-time great Tennis players. They undoubtedly serve as role models for several aspiring tennis players around the world. One such pair is that of a brother duo from Japan.

Six-year-old Yunosuke and four-year-old Koujirou can be seen training on the Swedish and Serbian legends in a viral video. While both take turns to practice backhands, one imitates Federer’s one-handed backhand perfectly, the other delivers a backhand in Djoker style.

The original video was posted on the brothers’ Instagram account a few days ago.

The Instagram account focuses on the brothers’ practice and candid moments with their family. The residents of Fukuoka, the Instagram handle has racked up more than 23,000 followers.

Since then, the video has blown up with it being shared on other social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

Recently Judy Murray, a tennis coach and mother of tennis star Andy Murray, also shared the brothers’ video.

She tagged both Federer and Djokovic in the tweet and wrote, “Kids learn best by copying. Here’s two kids showing what they have picked up by watching @rogerfederer and @DjokerNole on their screens. #Lockdown learning”.

Many netizens found themselves blown away with the children’s skills. Some appreciated their footwork, others pointed that their play did remind of the trademark backhands of the tennis greats.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading