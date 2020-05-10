These Japanese Kids Serve Backhands Just Like Tennis Stars Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are considered to be all-time great Tennis players. They undoubtedly serve as role models for several aspiring tennis players around the world. One such pair is that of a brother duo from Japan.

Six-year-old Yunosuke and four-year-old Koujirou can be seen training on the Swedish and Serbian legends in a viral video. While both take turns to practice backhands, one imitates Federer’s one-handed backhand perfectly, the other delivers a backhand in Djoker style.

The original video was posted on the brothers’ Instagram account a few days ago.



The Instagram account focuses on the brothers’ practice and candid moments with their family. The residents of Fukuoka, the Instagram handle has racked up more than 23,000 followers.



Since then, the video has blown up with it being shared on other social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

Recently Judy Murray, a tennis coach and mother of tennis star Andy Murray, also shared the brothers’ video.



Kids learn best by copying. Here’s two kids showing what they have picked up by watching @rogerfederer and @DjokerNole on their screens. 😳 👏. #LockdownLearning.



pic.twitter.com/rRVrzrQrL0 — judy murray (@JudyMurray) May 4, 2020

She tagged both Federer and Djokovic in the tweet and wrote, “Kids learn best by copying. Here’s two kids showing what they have picked up by watching @rogerfederer and @DjokerNole on their screens. #Lockdown learning”.

Many netizens found themselves blown away with the children’s skills. Some appreciated their footwork, others pointed that their play did remind of the trademark backhands of the tennis greats.



Impressive footwork as well. — JL Colee (@jlcoleetsl) May 4, 2020

Amazing!!! I’m going to watch some Federer right now! — Greg McHugh (@gregjmchugh) May 4, 2020

Good lord they’re good! Can tell they’ve watched Federer and Nadal. The pink trainers kid has superb backhand & follow thru.. #futurechampions — Abigail Johnson (@Nursey1994) May 4, 2020