These Memes From Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Movie 'Sanju' are the Newest Internet Rage
'Sanju' has already grabbed the attention of netizens who are busy meme-ing the biopic's poster.
Image credits: Fox Star Hindi | East India Comedy
From drug addiction to brushes with the underworld, to losing loved ones, Sanjay Dutt's life is the stuff of movies.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor will play the conflicted artiste and Bollywood's original bad boy.
The biopic film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Manisha Koirala in key roles.
As soon as the teaser hit the Internet, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt avatar spread on Twitter like wildfire. The teaser has also garnered over 300K views on YouTube in no time.
Munnabhai Ranbir is uncannily accurate. pic.twitter.com/GWAZR6py4h— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 24, 2018
The. Wait. Ends. Right. NOW! Presenting the highly anticipated teaser of Rajkumar Hirani's #Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor - https://t.co/vm5CyrQd7j pic.twitter.com/pZpThg1CZ3— RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) April 24, 2018
And, well, the meme factory churned out some hilarious memes.
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tinder. pic.twitter.com/IOSmrvTn8q— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 24, 2018
Every Youtube Vlogger Ever. pic.twitter.com/2UeWetLF3b— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 24, 2018
Making different profiles to stalk your ex after she blocks you. pic.twitter.com/asU4NhLRVe— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 24, 2018
The journey of a #JNU student pic.twitter.com/1kJrpPdmhB— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) April 24, 2018
By the poster it looks like a biopic of Kamal Hassan. pic.twitter.com/4ek3iKUuTk— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) April 24, 2018
IPCC Questions vs CA final Questions pic.twitter.com/l2sHuG2l71— M A N I S H W A G H E L A (@iManishWaghela) April 24, 2018
Who is a better Vaastav Sanjay Dutt?— Adi Na Dhin Dha (@Brewkenstein) April 24, 2018
RT for Vasooli Bhai
Fav for Ranbir Kapoor pic.twitter.com/JdFCOyvnTy
BJP, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi, Congress, AAP. pic.twitter.com/o1wMcgHwYf— Caterys Targaryen. (@CatWomaniya) April 24, 2018
Difference between answer sheets of roll number 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 pic.twitter.com/CHH2Te8a9z— Bade Chote (@badechote) April 24, 2018
When Salman says "aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega" pic.twitter.com/hG3RIIkUpw— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 24, 2018
When you make different accounts to get free subscription. pic.twitter.com/fAT38l4G3h— Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) April 24, 2018
In case you're curious, here's the teaser:
Also Watch
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Go On Sale For 24-Hours on Mi.com on April 25, Sale Starts 12AM Tonight
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- IPL 2018: The Curious Case of Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacers & Spinners
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus [Specs Comparison]
- Aladdin Review: Disney's Broadway Musical Creates Desi Magic, Charms Audience