GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

These Memes From Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Movie 'Sanju' are the Newest Internet Rage

'Sanju' has already grabbed the attention of netizens who are busy meme-ing the biopic's poster.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 24, 2018, 3:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
These Memes From Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Movie 'Sanju' are the Newest Internet Rage
Image credits: Fox Star Hindi | East India Comedy
On Tuesday, Fox Star Hindi dropped the official teaser of one of the most-awaited movies of the year-- 'Sanju'.

From drug addiction to brushes with the underworld, to losing loved ones, Sanjay Dutt's life is the stuff of movies.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor will play the conflicted artiste and Bollywood's original bad boy.

The biopic film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Manisha Koirala in key roles.

As soon as the teaser hit the Internet, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt avatar spread on Twitter like wildfire. The teaser has also garnered over 300K views on YouTube in no time.







And, well, the meme factory churned out some hilarious memes.




































In case you're curious, here's the teaser:


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You