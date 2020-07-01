These Memes on Chartered Accountants Day Accurately Sum up What Managing Finances is Like

As India celebrates Chartered Accountants Day on July 1, social media is abuzz with messages and posts for the Chartered Accountants who take care of our finances. BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal among other leaders extended their wishes on the occasion.
Amid all the gratitude, the humour didn't stay back and people soon started finding memes to fit the situation of a CA's life. From the number of attempts to become a CA to the crazy work hours, netizens seem to have found meme for every situation. Take a look:
H— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 1, 2020
Hap
Happy C
Happy CA day
Sorry. It took me some attempts to type that.
CA when they don't find any calculator #CADAY pic.twitter.com/KZDKtJvrjK— Halka sa hulk (@69heller) July 1, 2020
When someone says 'konse College se CA krte ho' #CADAY #HappyCADay pic.twitter.com/u5hxnm4FLc— Raghunandan Nogja (@RaghunandanNog1) July 1, 2020
CA student to everyone : #CADAY #CharteredAccountantsDay pic.twitter.com/vzurZtMZqD— Rahul sharma (@Rahulsh75275843) July 1, 2020
Kids : inception— Aman Jindal (@jindalaman07) June 30, 2020
Men : dark
Legends : Tax pdhte h ham#CAday#1stJuly pic.twitter.com/gyv9sXbf6J
If someone criticise ICAI today— Ayush Mishra (@Ayush_mishra0) July 1, 2020
Le members and students :#ICAI #CADAY pic.twitter.com/JtHGdbNQ7V
When students select CA after 12th:#HappyCADay#CADay pic.twitter.com/e26IDgsNPj— Manoj Kumar (@mkumar3131) July 1, 2020
#ICAI— Ayush Agrawal (@11ayush99) July 1, 2020
After taking 5 attempts going for 6th time for clearing CA Final...
*le ICAI.. pic.twitter.com/HIuKZ5t9QM
my friend posting "future CA" on his timeline— Uddeshya Kumar (@ud998) July 1, 2020
me: why?
he: bhai I just cleared CPT exam
me: toh? ♂️
he:#ICAI pic.twitter.com/7AAwft1KI5