These Memes on Chartered Accountants Day Accurately Sum up What Managing Finances is Like

As India celebrates Chartered Accountants Day on July 1, social media is abuzz with messages and posts for the Chartered Accountants who take care of our finances. BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal among other leaders extended their wishes on the occasion.

Amid all the gratitude, the humour didn't stay back and people soon started finding memes to fit the situation of a CA's life. From the number of attempts to become a CA to the crazy work hours, netizens seem to have found meme for every situation. Take a look:

H



Hap



Happy C



Happy CA day



Sorry. It took me some attempts to type that. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 1, 2020

CA when they don't find any calculator #CADAY pic.twitter.com/KZDKtJvrjK — Halka sa hulk (@69heller) July 1, 2020

Kids : inception

Men : dark

Legends : Tax pdhte h ham#CAday#1stJuly pic.twitter.com/gyv9sXbf6J — Aman Jindal (@jindalaman07) June 30, 2020

If someone criticise ICAI today



Le members and students :#ICAI #CADAY pic.twitter.com/JtHGdbNQ7V — Ayush Mishra (@Ayush_mishra0) July 1, 2020

#ICAI

After taking 5 attempts going for 6th time for clearing CA Final...



*le ICAI.. pic.twitter.com/HIuKZ5t9QM — Ayush Agrawal (@11ayush99) July 1, 2020