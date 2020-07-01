BUZZ

1-MIN READ

These Memes on Chartered Accountants Day Accurately Sum up What Managing Finances is Like

These Memes on Chartered Accountants Day Accurately Sum up What Managing Finances is Like

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP chief JP Nadda among other leaders also wished the CAs on Chartered Accountants Day.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
As India celebrates Chartered Accountants Day on July 1, social media is abuzz with messages and posts for the Chartered Accountants who take care of our finances. BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal among other leaders extended their wishes on the occasion.

Amid all the gratitude, the humour didn't stay back and people soon started finding memes to fit the situation of a CA's life. From the number of attempts to become a CA to the crazy work hours, netizens seem to have found meme for every situation. Take a look:

  • First Published: July 1, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
