These Memes on R Madhavan's Transformation for Upcoming Movie are All Kinds of Relatable

Entering MBBS By the time you

finish MBBS, MD,

fellowships pic.twitter.com/LBIoksFpyu — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) January 23, 2019

1) started doing CA

2) when you complete CA pic.twitter.com/bICcekfGOd — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@shubhh_jain) January 23, 2019

*when you're 25 and unmarried at family function.*



1) How you really look .

2) How your relatives see you . pic.twitter.com/1FaWyd4gpQ — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) January 23, 2019

1) texted

2) waiting for her reply pic.twitter.com/zTeBK7RFRG — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) January 23, 2019

Waiting for SRK Hit Film 😰 pic.twitter.com/3hlcrMS3ys — Virender Sehwag (@SirURFake) January 23, 2019

Me: I’m ready to go. How much time you will take?



Bae: Bas 5 minute.



Me: *30 years later* pic.twitter.com/B5efLC3U8x — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) January 23, 2019

*My Uncle*



When Afridi When Afridi

played his first played his last

international international match match pic.twitter.com/tWwj7MQiwv — keetaANU Malik (@VirusUncle) January 23, 2019

When a casting director says, "I have your profile, I will call when something comes up for you"#apnatimeayega @ActorMadhavan 😅 pic.twitter.com/TOWBPbsIbY — Sharang Ramakant Pange (@sharangpange) January 23, 2019

1. Waiting for a decision on Pandya and Rahul



2. Still waiting pic.twitter.com/gTnlpCHPTE — Bade Chote (@badechote) January 23, 2019

Pic 1 :: Proposed Airport in Vashi.

Pic 2 :: Still waiting pic.twitter.com/ynu9IR9Qaw — Sunny (@beingSunil__) January 23, 2019

Entering SBI Coming out of it pic.twitter.com/J1FEez61sx — Chirag (@igot10on10) January 23, 2019

Ha ha ha haaaa https://t.co/yPukgpy7Ds — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 23, 2019

Taking cue from the latest Internet fad, #10YearChallenge, Indians have taken their meme game to a whole new level by using actor R Madhavan's 'transformation' photos from the upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and giving it a hilarious before-and-after treatment.For the uninitiated, Maddy is prepping to portray 77-year-old ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the biographical film that is also going to be his directorial debut.Madhavan has been constantly posting status updates on Instagram over the last few weeks, regarding the efforts of him and his team is putting into getting the ‘look’ right.The posts about his makeover, which show Maddy with white hair and a beard, have been receiving a lot of praise online, with many actors and filmmakers congratulating him on undergoing a major transformation for his role.However, Madhavan's transformation look also became fodder for memes for the funny people on Twitter, who juxtaposed a 'younger' Maddy next to the current one and gave it a hilarious twist.Even Madhavan approves!*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.