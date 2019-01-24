These Memes on R Madhavan's Transformation for Upcoming Movie are All Kinds of Relatable
Maddy is prepping to portray the 77-year-old ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the upcoming biographical film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' which is also going to be his directorial debut.
Image credits: @Sassy_Soul_ / Twitter
Madhavan has been constantly posting status updates on Instagram over the last few weeks, regarding the efforts of him and his team is putting into getting the ‘look’ right.
The posts about his makeover, which show Maddy with white hair and a beard, have been receiving a lot of praise online, with many actors and filmmakers congratulating him on undergoing a major transformation for his role.
However, Madhavan's transformation look also became fodder for memes for the funny people on Twitter, who juxtaposed a 'younger' Maddy next to the current one and gave it a hilarious twist.
Entering MBBS By the time you— DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) January 23, 2019
finish MBBS, MD,
fellowships pic.twitter.com/LBIoksFpyu
1) started doing CA— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@shubhh_jain) January 23, 2019
2) when you complete CA pic.twitter.com/bICcekfGOd
*when you're 25 and unmarried at family function.*— Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) January 23, 2019
1) How you really look .
2) How your relatives see you . pic.twitter.com/1FaWyd4gpQ
1) texted— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) January 23, 2019
2) waiting for her reply pic.twitter.com/zTeBK7RFRG
Waiting for SRK Hit Film 😰 pic.twitter.com/3hlcrMS3ys— Virender Sehwag (@SirURFake) January 23, 2019
Me: I’m ready to go. How much time you will take?— Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) January 23, 2019
Bae: Bas 5 minute.
Me: *30 years later* pic.twitter.com/B5efLC3U8x
*My Uncle*— keetaANU Malik (@VirusUncle) January 23, 2019
When Afridi When Afridi
played his first played his last
international international match match pic.twitter.com/tWwj7MQiwv
When a casting director says, "I have your profile, I will call when something comes up for you"#apnatimeayega @ActorMadhavan 😅 pic.twitter.com/TOWBPbsIbY— Sharang Ramakant Pange (@sharangpange) January 23, 2019
1. Waiting for a decision on Pandya and Rahul— Bade Chote (@badechote) January 23, 2019
2. Still waiting pic.twitter.com/gTnlpCHPTE
Invoice Submitted. .|. Payment Released. pic.twitter.com/HrV999O2Ll— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 24, 2019
Pic 1 :: Proposed Airport in Vashi.— Sunny (@beingSunil__) January 23, 2019
Pic 2 :: Still waiting pic.twitter.com/ynu9IR9Qaw
Entering SBI Coming out of it pic.twitter.com/J1FEez61sx— Chirag (@igot10on10) January 23, 2019
Even Madhavan approves!
Ha ha ha haaaa https://t.co/yPukgpy7Ds— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 23, 2019
