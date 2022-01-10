These Microscopic Mites Live, Breed On Our Faces, and We Didn't Even Know

You have probably seen many insects on the bodies of dogs or cows. But many such microscopic organisms live on our bodies too. Although we usually see lice sucking blood on someone’s head, there is one that you might not be familiar with: The face mites.

Yes, at this very moment while you read this, many such tiny organisms are wandering on your face. But, do not be afraid. According to the Vox website, these insects are said to be of the species of Spider and Tick Like Mites on Face. Ron Ochoa, a mite scientist from the US Department of Agriculture, says that 99.9% of people have these mites on their faces.

This is Why You Can’t See Them:

The report reveals that these insects are mostly on our faces, but they can be found in the roots of body hair throughout the body. Scientists say that millions of insects can be found in a person’s body. They live mainly in facial hair and feed on oils naturally occurring from our oil glands during the day, and come out on the surface of your skin to mate while you sleep.

Types Of Face Mites:

According to some reports, discovered in the year 1842, but scientists still do not know much about these mites named Demodex folliculorum and Demodex Brevis. Many scientists claim that there are millions of mites present all over our bodies, but they still have a limited understanding of this tiny organism.

These mites can be found near the eyelashes or nose as well as on eyebrows and other hairlines in different parts of our body - anywhere close to where our hair roots throughout the body.

The way to find if you have face mites is to look for symptoms like dry and itchy skin, loss of eyelashes, eye inflammation, acne, etc. If you notice such symptoms, it is better to visit a doctor who can help you with the treatment by providing medications.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.