These Mind-boggling Glasses will Let You See Life through Snapchat Filters

Rabbit ears, geisha style, monster heads -- who hasn't broken into fits of laughter thanks to Snapchat filters? What if we told you that you don't even need your smartphone to live such moments of pure silly giddiness? A team of designers have developed a set of glasses or goggles equipped with augmented reality so you can see all your loved ones in their daily life in a totally new way.

They won't correct your nearsightedness, nor allow you to rest your eyes in front of a computer screen, and they certainly won't be able to protect you from the sun's rays. And yet, this eyewear designed by the Danish design studio Swift Creatives is probably the most fun pair of glasses available today -- and the most original one to boot.

Moustache, witch hat, wacky accessories... The Snapchat filters have been adapted to the AR technology embedded in these glasses with rounded lines and punchy colors. In essence, a mini-camera is fitted inside the pair. You just have to fold the temples to start using the accessory this way.

The glasses don't record anything at all, but rather let you watch your loved ones by instantly applying the filters that have made the photo and video sharing app world famous.

Located on the side, a discreet button integrated into one of the branches allows you to browse through the various built-in filters and zap as you would on your smartphone.