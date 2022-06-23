These Mites That Live And Die On Our Faces

If you are someone who is very conscious about their skin and use face cleansers a lot to keep your face clean, here is a piece of news that might give you the creepy-crawlies. There is almost no doubt about the fact that there are tiny mites dwelling in the pores of your face skin, even as you are reading this right now. They are known as Demodex folliculorum or eyelash mites, and just about every adult human alive has a population living on them.

In fact, your face is a place for them to multiply and increase their numbers, live and die as well. However, we mostly remain unaware of the entire life cycle that is taking place in our own skin. According to research by the University of Reading in England, these tiny stick their heads into our skin in such a way that it is impossible to spot them. It is interesting to note that their life expectancy is just 2 weeks.

According to the research, the number of mites peaks in adults as the pores enlarge. The mites are transmitted after birth and are carried by practically every human. They are about 0.3mm long, live in the hair follicles of the eyelashes, nose, and nipples, and consume the sebum that is naturally produced by the cells in the pores. In search of a mate, they become active at night and travel between follicles. According to recent findings, microscopic mites are changing from ectoparasites to internal symbionts that have a mutually beneficial connection with their hosts—in this example, humans.

In other words, these mites are slowly fusing with our bodies and now permanently residing inside us. These little creatures have now had their genomes sequenced, and the findings indicate that their human-centered existence may be causing modifications that are not seen in other mite species. The scientific community is now trying to find out whether their presence in our skin causes any positive or ill effects on us.

