1-MIN READ

These Monkeys in Arunachal Pradesh Have a Lesson on Social Distancing, Kiren Rijiju Shares Image

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

A viral picture of the same shows a man distributing them bananas and slices of watermelons. While one monkey is seen eating them, others patiently wait in the que for their turn.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
In a recent example of social distancing rightfully practised, a group of monkeys are seen spaced out in two rows while sitting and having watermelons in Arunachal Pradesh.

A viral picture of the same shows a man distributing them bananas and slices of watermelons. While one monkey is seen eating them, others patiently wait in the queue for their turn.

The picture that was captured near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh, was also shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who said, "A perfect #SocialDistancing seen near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along Assam-Arunachal boundary," further adding, "If we observe carefully, animals can teach us many vital lessons that we may have missed in the haste of our normal daily lives." The minister also gave the due courtesy of the picture to the photographer, Arup Kalita from Tezpur.

The post, that went viral garnered more than 7,000 likes and 1,000 retweets. Netizens thronged to the comments' section to hail the 'self-discipline' of the monkeys and expressed how animals understand the need of social distancing more than humans!

According to reports, there has not been any reported coronavirus cases in five out of the eight northeastern states, and that includes Arunachal Pradesh.

