Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

These New 'Maggi' Chappals Worth Almost Rs 1 Lakh is Leaving Netizens Hungry and Confused

The texture, that has a stark similarity with the maggi noodle, has been brought out by the luxurious Italian brand, Bottega Veneta from its Pre-Fall 2020 collection.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
These New 'Maggi' Chappals Worth Almost Rs 1 Lakh is Leaving Netizens Hungry and Confused
(image credits : Instagram / @ diet_prada )

Imagine if you ever had to make a style statement with maggi? Seems like a very unlikely imagination?

Well, not really for this Italian luxury brand. If not made from original maggi, this new shoe design looks no less than the yummy noodles styled in an unconventional way to fit your toes.

The texture, that has a stark similarity with the maggi noodles, has been brought out by Bottega Veneta from its Pre-Fall 2020 collection.

The picture that was first shared by Instagram handle, @diet_prada has already garnered over 85,000 likes since being posted.

The post didn't take much time to attract humorous comments, where netizens felt instantly "hungry" looking at the shoes, while few showed the curiosity, "Are these hot water proof?"

However, if a small packet of maggi may cost you Rs 10, these may cost you that amount but 10,000 times more. According to reports, the shoes, which are yet to be launched, may cost you nearly rupees 1 lakh!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram