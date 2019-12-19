These New 'Maggi' Chappals Worth Almost Rs 1 Lakh is Leaving Netizens Hungry and Confused
The texture, that has a stark similarity with the maggi noodle, has been brought out by the luxurious Italian brand, Bottega Veneta from its Pre-Fall 2020 collection.
(image credits : Instagram / @ diet_prada )
Imagine if you ever had to make a style statement with maggi? Seems like a very unlikely imagination?
Well, not really for this Italian luxury brand. If not made from original maggi, this new shoe design looks no less than the yummy noodles styled in an unconventional way to fit your toes.
The texture, that has a stark similarity with the maggi noodles, has been brought out by Bottega Veneta from its Pre-Fall 2020 collection.
The picture that was first shared by Instagram handle, @diet_prada has already garnered over 85,000 likes since being posted.
View this post on Instagram
@bottegaveneta Pre-fall 2020 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • #bottegaveneta #daniellee #bottega #bottegavenetashoes #britishfashionawards #woven #macrame #leather #artisan #madeinitaly #ramen #foodie #foodporn #asianfood #noodles #nom #heels #highheels #sandals #footwear #shoes #shoesaddict #wiwt #ootd #yellow #neutral #beige #lol #meme #dietprada
The post didn't take much time to attract humorous comments, where netizens felt instantly "hungry" looking at the shoes, while few showed the curiosity, "Are these hot water proof?"
However, if a small packet of maggi may cost you Rs 10, these may cost you that amount but 10,000 times more. According to reports, the shoes, which are yet to be launched, may cost you nearly rupees 1 lakh!
