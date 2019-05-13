English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
These Old 'Game of Thrones' Visions Predicted What Would Happen in Episode 5
Now you may call this fans' desperate attempts to make sense of an episode that has left millions heartbroken; but there's no denying the fact that the destruction had been hinted at earlier and some of us just missed it. This changes everything, doesn't it?
Today, the penultimate episode of the final season of Game of Thrones was aired and it has left fans bewildered. This is the moment that the show had been building up towards since the very beginning.
The second last episode of any season is always the most important; the tables are completely turned to create a topsy-turvy world which will dramatically be restored in the final episode. The episode also highlights how significant it is to remember everything that has happened so far, even if it is seemingly trivial details.
But here's the thing - whatever happened in the devastatingly ruthless and disturbing episode didn't come as a shock to most of us. If you're big on details, you'll realize that there were little hints from the beginning of the season which should have prepared you for the fifth episode.
And no, we aren't just referring to the foreshadowing by the Mad King.
Let's take a look at this scene from Season 2. A Reddit user shared the image where Daenerys had a vision of a ruined iron throne.
As Daenerys walked into the dilapidated Iron Throne room, white flakes fall around her. Naive viewers thought it was snow back then. But, of course, we know better now.
That isn't all.
In Season 5, Bran had a vision which hinted at the King's landing.
Let's take a look at this scene from Season 2. A Reddit user shared the image where Daenerys had a vision of a ruined iron throne.
