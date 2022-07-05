These Passive-aggressive 'No Parking' Signs in Bengaluru are Sure to Keep Vehicles at Bay

Whether it is the entry to desi malls or a weekend drive, parking issues are consistent in the country. Park in a “No Parking” and have your tyres deflated. Did we mention tow trucks hovering around? However, in a hilarious incident, a few quirky “no parking” sign boards from Bangalore were discovered and have left the netizens in splits. A Twitter user named Aditya Morarka shared two images of no parking sign boards outside a house in Koramangala. “Don’t even think of parking here,” read the first sign. Another sign read, “No parking, not for 5 minutes, not for 30 seconds, not at all!.” The signs make it clear as to how reluctant the house owners are of random people parking their cars in front of other people’s houses.

Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners pic.twitter.com/5BOUK1qdxh — Aditya Morarka (@AdityaMorarka) July 3, 2022

The images have gone viral with over 1K likes. People are now comparing these parking boards with Pune and other cities. While some favor these boards, others believe that one cannot be restricted from parking. “We have had people park in front of our gate a lot of times we had to take auto Even to hospital. I was in my last trimester of my pregnancy and was walking inside. A guy parked his car in front of gate. Asked him politely he shouted at me. Experiences must have made them so,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Parking infront of Gates is definitely no because access should not be blocked. But roads are public spaces. Only @blrcitytraffic can decide whether someone can park on a particular road or not. Roads does not belong to owners of adjacent houses (sic).”

Why do house owners think the road in front of their house belongs to them? No parking in front of the gate is justified, but no parking in front of their house is not. https://t.co/bYFH85qEvk — Prathap ಕಣಗಾಲ್ (@Kanagalogy) July 4, 2022

Punekars have the same vibe. https://t.co/1d6RtcrN6b — Shalaka (@sharklaka) July 4, 2022

Bangalore notice plates have nothing on the OG Pune https://t.co/cvyoJns3gM — Soham Kulkarni (@iamskulkarni) July 4, 2022

Koramangala is the Sadashiv Peth of Bengaluru. https://t.co/U0H35Nryaw — Sandesh Samant | संदेश सामंत (@sandesh_samant) July 4, 2022

In Delhi it's just a question of who's got the hockey stick/gun https://t.co/uuEpf2r57N — Piyush Surana (@Piyush_Surana) July 4, 2022

All such boards are illegal. Can't restrict anyone from parking just coz it's in front of one's home. It's the road/pavement. https://t.co/5rsz53tvRa — Sharan Poovanna (@sharanpoovanna) July 4, 2022

In another peak Bangalore incident, a Tweet went viral where a user has amusingly taken a dig at the poor traffic situation in Bangalore. The user, Shrikant, shared a picture with text reading “My friend in Bangalore is planning to sell the 3rd, 4th, and 5th gear of his car.” The text further read that the gears are totally unused and in “showroom condition”.

For those who didn’t get the pun, the user was jocularly highlighting the hardship that Bangaloreans have to face due to traffic jams. He suggested that the traffic is so bad that vehicles don’t get to pick up speed and no need arises to shift to higher gears. The Tweet instantly went viral and turned out to be relatable for numerous commuters of Bangalore who have now become habitual of burning loads of fuel and time in long queues of vehicles. Notably, when it comes to traffic jams, Mumbai appears as a worthy opponent. For Mumbaikars too, getting stuck in traffic jams for hours has become a part of their life.

