1-min read

These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever

Hugs make everything better, right?

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
Source: Twitter.
On Wednesday, after England lost the World Cup semi-final game to Croatia, the entire cosmos of fans, players, and team manager Gareth Southgate were left devastated, to say the least. After all the heightened hopes, it wasn't coming home after all.

While we are sure that nobody could've lamented the loss more, nonetheless we didn't see Southgate's plop down on the field to mourn the loss like some of his players did.

However, photographers did capture an extremely touching post-game moment he shared with his wife Alison in the stands that is thawing all our hearts.







In the photographs Southgate is seen embracing his wife in the solitude of an empty stadium. The photographs have touched hearts world- over with people deeming the moment as the 'purest thing'. The couple was a tangle of hugs when the rest of the family joined them at the stadium later.

Hugs make everything better, right?

Twitter is a bundle of teary-eyed reactions at the moment:















Gareth is a former player who has been the English football manager since November 2016, replacing Sam Allardyce. He is famed for his waistcoats and special World Cup watch, and is widely admired.

