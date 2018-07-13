English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
Hugs make everything better, right?
Source: Twitter.
On Wednesday, after England lost the World Cup semi-final game to Croatia, the entire cosmos of fans, players, and team manager Gareth Southgate were left devastated, to say the least. After all the heightened hopes, it wasn't coming home after all.
While we are sure that nobody could've lamented the loss more, nonetheless we didn't see Southgate's plop down on the field to mourn the loss like some of his players did.
However, photographers did capture an extremely touching post-game moment he shared with his wife Alison in the stands that is thawing all our hearts.
In the photographs Southgate is seen embracing his wife in the solitude of an empty stadium. The photographs have touched hearts world- over with people deeming the moment as the 'purest thing'. The couple was a tangle of hugs when the rest of the family joined them at the stadium later.
Hugs make everything better, right?
Twitter is a bundle of teary-eyed reactions at the moment:
Gareth is a former player who has been the English football manager since November 2016, replacing Sam Allardyce. He is famed for his waistcoats and special World Cup watch, and is widely admired.
While we are sure that nobody could've lamented the loss more, nonetheless we didn't see Southgate's plop down on the field to mourn the loss like some of his players did.
However, photographers did capture an extremely touching post-game moment he shared with his wife Alison in the stands that is thawing all our hearts.
Gareth Southgate embraces his wife after heartbreaking World Cup semi-final defeat as fans back home brand him a national hero who ‘united the country’. Pic: Michael Zemanek/BPI/REX/Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/EqcvTWIvWw
— Ben Nicholls (@Benjaminicholls) July 12, 2018
England manager Gareth Southgate cuddles his wife at the very end of the England match #CROvENG @rexfeatures pic.twitter.com/qK7k2nPp5A — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) July 12, 2018
In the photographs Southgate is seen embracing his wife in the solitude of an empty stadium. The photographs have touched hearts world- over with people deeming the moment as the 'purest thing'. The couple was a tangle of hugs when the rest of the family joined them at the stadium later.

Twitter is a bundle of teary-eyed reactions at the moment:
— Chris (@chrisChatters) July 12, 2018
This is more heartbreaking than titanic https://t.co/gtgoblxGrI — Kelvin (@kelvmorgan) July 12, 2018
Jesus Christ my heart I'm so proud of the entire England set up, no matter how disappointed i feel about the result, these guys gave us a great summer, brought us together and gave us belief. #Thankyou #ENG https://t.co/jh4ZnOyoQ8
— King G (@OfficialGavlaar) July 12, 2018
Respect to #GarethSouthgate, you did a great job, so be proud of yourself. I have so much respect for you. My heart hurts more for you, but I know #thethreelions, will come back better and stronger. #believe — Kay Mistry (@kaymistry2) July 12, 2018
Gareth Southgate's wife Alison consoling him after last night's game... pic.twitter.com/I3kWXtR7zn
— Adam Goott (@adamgoott) July 12, 2018

