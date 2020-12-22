These Photos of Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn are Obviously Fake But Nobody Will Notice

The Internet and space enthusiasts went into overdrive during the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21. And why not? The two largest planets in our solar system came together in a long time, at least from the perspective of Earthlings.

In a rare celestial phenomenon, the gaseous giants closer to one another in the night sky in 367 (1623) years on Monday since the Galileo's time in the 17th century.

The event piqued the interest of enthusiasts across the world who brought out their cameras and telescopes to witness the conjunction in the sky like never before. The event also marked the Winter Solstice, the shortest daylight time of the year.

"Skywatchers, you're in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset," the official Twitter account of NASA tweeted.

Gorgeous photos took over microblogging site Twitter showcasing the huge ball of gases crossing each other in their path. But there was another section of social media, the funny folks, who captured the moment with lots of imagination (and editing).

Pretty happy with this photo a took of the Saturn-Jupiter conjunction tonight pic.twitter.com/hRDpl7yYfu — Speed Limit Enforced by Flying Reindeer :heart: (@Yukongold1898) December 22, 2020

Another Twitter user shared the OG photo of the great conjunction clicked by Facebook user Sajal Chakravorty, a photo that went massively viral across the platform, following which the magic happened online.

This is my shot Accrington, England pic.twitter.com/vLlFQtsIHC — Harry Lowe (@harry_lowe2012) December 21, 2020

Took this with my iPhone pic.twitter.com/OkhDo3xQY4 — Tassy Konto (@tassykonto) December 22, 2020

Shot on a android pic.twitter.com/6mOVFQCy0T — Trishanth (@Trishanth) December 22, 2020

Here's my picture from Seattle pic.twitter.com/8juyWcNLAy — Donna (@DonnaJHamilton) December 22, 2020

I got a great shot of a rocket flying over the moon earlier pic.twitter.com/l78KousVV9 — Scott (@ScottBarton6) December 21, 2020

Genuinely amazed by what technology is able to do now. My shot from my humble camera, taken from India: pic.twitter.com/YEAYdAUbY9 — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) December 22, 2020

this is my picture from pittsburgh, pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/DwEy5xodqT — britt bell (@Brittany_Bell_) December 22, 2020

North Carolina with an iPhone 12 pro max. pic.twitter.com/r5XSPWioVF — Jason E Wheeler (@Jasonew6) December 21, 2020

From east coast US pic.twitter.com/upOfFO1PNF — Luck Yeti #SoaRYeti (@YetiSlime) December 22, 2020

If you want to check the real photos of Jupiter and Saturn meet-up in the sky, head over here or here.