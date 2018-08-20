These Photos of Taxis from Across the World Bring Art to the Streets



Robert De Niro's taxi driver's license from his method preparation for the role of Travis Bickle via @sjmay92 #FontSunday @DesignMuseum #Taxi pic.twitter.com/ktKFa6VvIg



— ᴍᴀʀɪᴇ ᴅᴜʟɪɴ (@MurrMarie) August 19, 2018





Today's #fontsunday is fonts on taxis | Send in your favourite examples from noon! pic.twitter.com/a8mGkoalBQ



— Design Museum (@DesignMuseum) August 19, 2018



Despite all the trolling, hate, and cantankerous arguments and trends that break out on Twitter, the micro blogging site can sometimes be a surprising place of discovery.And proving that is a recent photo challenge posted on Twitter by the London based Design Museum, a curated gallery of new-age, industrial, graphic and architectural design and art.On Sunday, as part of its regular #FontSunday challenge, the institution invited photographers from across the world to post pictures of fonts found on taxis.And the results were truly spectacular. In what could be interpreted as a critique of appreciating art only when it is hung in well lit gallery walls, Twitterati from across the world posted eclectic images of taxis with design on them, proving that good art too like beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.In fact not just taxi art, Twitterverse dug up all things taxi, including an old photo of actor Robert De Niro's taxi driving licence, which the method actor had acquired in preparation for his role as a cabbie in the cult Hollywood classic 'Taxi Driver' and even graffiti art depicting taxis.Here is a list of some of the best taxi-font art photos from across the world.Even Indians pitched in!