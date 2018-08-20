These Photos of Taxis from Across the World Bring Art to the Streets
Art too, like beauty, is in the eyes of the beholder
And proving that is a recent photo challenge posted on Twitter by the London based Design Museum, a curated gallery of new-age, industrial, graphic and architectural design and art.
On Sunday, as part of its regular #FontSunday challenge, the institution invited photographers from across the world to post pictures of fonts found on taxis.
And the results were truly spectacular. In what could be interpreted as a critique of appreciating art only when it is hung in well lit gallery walls, Twitterati from across the world posted eclectic images of taxis with design on them, proving that good art too like beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.
In fact not just taxi art, Twitterverse dug up all things taxi, including an old photo of actor Robert De Niro's taxi driving licence, which the method actor had acquired in preparation for his role as a cabbie in the cult Hollywood classic 'Taxi Driver' and even graffiti art depicting taxis.
Here is a list of some of the best taxi-font art photos from across the world.
Over 900 taxi lanterns from Tokyo.
Type, symbols & characters for #FontSunday https://t.co/IdhGqNbNxg@DesignMuseum pic.twitter.com/z2jrDcUcI7
— Present & Correct (@presentcorrect) August 19, 2018
No Waste (in Cuba) by @pentagram @DesignMuseum #fontsunday pic.twitter.com/3bWdrAcULL
— Tony Pritchard (@tonyplcc) August 19, 2018
Glasgow’s miles better :-) @DesignMuseum #fontsunday pic.twitter.com/nadWKbXV5A
— Selected Works (@selectedworks_) August 19, 2018
Vintage yellow cab taxi sign, Missouri USA. #FontSunday @DesignMuseum pic.twitter.com/gnzsMDPhUS— Donough O'Malley (@pencilrobot) August 19, 2018
Man, corporate America just couldn’t get enough of the Tijuana Taxi #fontsunday #taxi @DesignMuseum pic.twitter.com/bN2JJNTIbw— Mark Kaufman (@Drawmark) August 19, 2018
Hand painted taxi rank sign, India. #FontSunday @DesignMuseum pic.twitter.com/EfH98Yg6gS
— Donough O'Malley (@pencilrobot) August 19, 2018
Vintage Yellow can Hats @DesignMuseum #fontsunday pic.twitter.com/XTUTnwQcAe
— Davar (@Dazarbeygui) August 19, 2018
Robert De Niro's taxi driver's license from his method preparation for the role of Travis Bickle via @sjmay92 #FontSunday @DesignMuseum #Taxi pic.twitter.com/ktKFa6VvIg
— ᴍᴀʀɪᴇ ᴅᴜʟɪɴ (@MurrMarie) August 19, 2018
Dye’s Taxi Card : Vance— H. Michael Karshis (@sharkthang) August 20, 2018
@DesignMuseum #FontSunday #Taxi! #fonts pic.twitter.com/lRhzZG977k
Taxi, 45th and Broadway 1985 #JeanMichelBasquiat #AndyWarhol #FontSunday @DesignMuseum pic.twitter.com/y4PZCQGyXl
— Alexandra Epps (@ArtGuideAlex) August 19, 2018
Today's #fontsunday is fonts on taxis | Send in your favourite examples from noon! pic.twitter.com/a8mGkoalBQ
— Design Museum (@DesignMuseum) August 19, 2018
Even Indians pitched in!
In Delhi you can chose rickshaw or tuk-tuk #fontsunday @DesignMuseum pic.twitter.com/K0HzkBh0pD
— margotswift (@margotswift) August 19, 2018
Haitian “Tap Tap” — one of many shared taxis throughout the country. @DesignMuseum #fontsunday #taxi pic.twitter.com/eXTg1rxwvb
— Robert Finkel (@robertjfinkel) August 19, 2018
