These Plush Teddies, Designed For Lonely Women, Are A Thing Now

We all suffered from phases of loneliness in our lives. While some have to retire to beds all alone at night, others feel lonely even among their friends and family. Long-term loneliness can affect both your mental and physical health, making you disinterested in even doing the minimal of activities like taking a shower. According to many online websites, women report being lonelier than men. To relieve women from loneliness, a Bulgarian company Loving Bear Puffy has introduced human-sized plush bears so that they don’t feel alone.

According to the New York Post, the human-sized bear is given the body of a male while the head is that of a teddy bear. The plush bear, called Puffy comes at 160 dollars in price with a height of 5ft, 7 inches, and weighing about 7 pounds. The Bulgarian organization was started by model and designer Ina Marholeva and product and creative manager Tonia Berdankova. They are the ones responsible for manufacturing the milky-brown bear.

Speaking about its unique product, the company said that it is “a very personal product invented by an ordinary woman who is afraid of being alone.” “We women are often left alone for various reasons. Sometimes it’s a personal choice, bad luck, or fate, but we all need someone’s presence or a hug, especially at night before falling asleep or on the couch in front of the TV. That’s why Puffy is made with a human shape and size to replace as much as possible the lack of physical presence when we need to hug or lean,” added the company.

The official website of Loving Bear Puffy describes the human-like plush bear as something that can provide emotional support to women, replacing the “need for physical presence.” Having the head of a large human bear with droopy eyes, Puffy gives comfort and peace to lonely women and is the best hugging partner one can get. In addition, it also has a customizable shape and you can make them wear any type of clothing your heart desires.

However, unlike humans, Puffy does not snore, get grumbly, or be angry - a trait almost all women love. According to the company, Puffy is the ideal present for those who are “going through lonely moments, emotional trials, and feelings of emptiness.” You can bring this teddy bear with you to sleep and watch television with it by placing it on your couch.

Besides being an anti-tantrum partner for single and lonely women, Puffy is also loved by kids and pets who can cuddle and get cosy with the plush bear, as it provides much-needed warmth and security.

