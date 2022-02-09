These 'Propose Day' Memes on Twitter are Setting the Mood for Valentine's Week

Valentine’s Week has started and all we know is that it is a difficult time for singles. The whole year they enjoy bachelorhood making fun of couples but deep inside they might feel bad for not having a partner. However, as we know singles have their savage way of dealing with the love portion of Valentine’ week. On propose day, while many are proposing to their loved ones and getting accepted, people who don’t have any partner are ruling the internet with the hilarious propose day memes. Netizens just need a reason to fill the internet with a dose of laughter and what’s better than the much-anticipated day – Propose Day. So, if you are single or have gotten your heart break, then cheer up your mood with these memes shared on Twitter:

Propose day for singles. pic.twitter.com/ZGlaK3x9pV— ᴛʜɪꜱ ɪꜱ ᴍʀɪᴅᴜʟ ɢɪʀɪ. (@MridulGiri6) February 8, 2022

Who says propose day is only for couples? We can show self-love and say I Love You to ourselves too. The Twitter user in a true sense displayed the feeling of all the singles through this meme.

Hera Phera is a film that can give us memes for every occasion. This meme of Akshay Kumar’s famous dialogue from the movie is a laughter stroke for all the people who are single. We can give sad reacts only.

Taking a dig at the people proposing on Propose Day and getting the big Yes, this meme hilarious describe the life of couples.

Arranged marriages don’t have proposals, they have a final call. The meme is for all who didn’t get their big proposal moment.

Maaniii to theek warna Le * SINGLE me ..#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/7FlkNDFUCb — Omkar Tripathi ❣️ (@Omkartripathii) February 8, 2022

If your crush is around, you could try this but at your own risk!

