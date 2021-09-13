We have known for long that the creatures of the deep blue sea have unique features and capabilities that can stun us homo sapiens. Case in point: these octopuses who want to cuddle when on drugs.

It therefore does not come as a big surprise that a group of sea slugs called sacoglossan sea slugs behave like leaves sometimes. They steal chloroplasts (the site of photosynthesis) from algae and use them to create energy. This enables these solar-powered slugs to go without food for a long period of time as they use the chloroplasts to manufacture food through photosynthesis, just like plants. This process is called kleptoplasty.

A study published by the National Library of Medicine says: “Plants, algae and a few other organisms rely on a process known as photosynthesis to fuel themselves, as they can harness cellular structures called chloroplasts to convert light into usable energy. Animals typically lack chloroplasts, making them unable to use photosynthesis to power themselves. The sea slug Elysia timida, however, can steal whole chloroplasts from the cells of the algae it consumes: the stolen structures then become part of the cells in the gut of the slug, allowing the animal to gain energy from sunlight. Once they are in the digestive system of the slug, the chloroplasts survive and keep working for longer than expected."

Several studies have been published on this phenomenon through which animals behave like plants. A paper by Rutgers University–New Brunswick and other scientists said that these slugs can hold the key to discovering perpetual green energy. The scientists studied this remarkable feat in a sea slug called Elysia chlorotica.

The team of Rutgers and other scientists used RNA sequencing (gene expression) to test their solar energy supply hypothesis. The data show that the slug responds actively to the stolen plastids by protecting them from digestion and turning on animal genes to utilise the algal photosynthetic products.

However, this is not the only unusual capability that these leaf-like slugs boast of. According to a report in Live Science, two species from this group can grow an entirely new body from just their heads, which they seem to be able to detach from their original bodies on purpose. “If that wasn’t strange enough, the slugs’ heads can survive autonomously for weeks thanks in part to their unusual ability to photosynthesise like plants, which they hijack from the algae they eat. And if that’s still not enough in the bizarro realm, the original decapitated body can also go on living for days or even months without their heads," the report added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here