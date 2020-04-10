BUZZ

1-MIN READ

These Seven Peacocks Practising 'Social Distancing' is What Humans Need to 'Learn'

(Image credit: Twitter/ IFS Parveen Kaswan)

(Image credit: Twitter/ IFS Parveen Kaswan)

In an amusing incident, seven peacocks were seen sitting in a line while maintaining 'social distance' in a government school in Nagaur, Rajasthan.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
At a time when the outbreak of the novel coronavirus grips the world, social distancing has become the need of the hour. And it seems the act of distancing is no more limited to humans!

In an amusing incident, seven peacocks were seen sitting in a line while maintaining 'social distance' in a government school in Nagaur, Rajasthan.

The incident was shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) official Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, who said, "Learn social distancing amid lockdown from our national birds. Peacock edition. A click from Govt. School, Roon (Nagaur). Via

@SocialChartered"

The post garnered more than 1,000 retweets and 8,000 likes. As soon as the post went viral, people thronged to the comments' section to hail the click and emphasise on the need of social distancing.

CoMeanwhile, "India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 6,761 (including 6,039 active cases, 516 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 206 deaths," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

