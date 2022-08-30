These Sisters Got Together to Start a Madrassa, Now They Fulfil The Dreams of 150 Daughters of Gujarat

Daughters from the minority community couldn’t have seen the light of education as these girls have been deprived of education for generations in the border district of Barmer, situated on the international border of India-Pakistan. Therefore, to overcome the guilt of having uneducated daughters, a father got his three daughters educated in the neighbouring state of Gujarat. In this quest for knowledge, father Abdul Rauf has faced criticism and negative remarks from the people along with his three daughters.

It is the result of the hard work and dedication of these three sisters that now, about 150 daughters of Gujarat including Jodhpur, Pali, and Jalore are getting religious and worldly education.

The Barmer district, situated on the border of Pakistan, is the area where the education of daughters of minority communities saw a kind of complete ban and even when someone talked about girls’ education, the whole society would question their thinking. In the same environment, a father not only made sure his daughters get educated, but also dedicated them to society to enlighten their future path. After taking up education, these daughters have been paving the way for a better future for hundreds of girls today.

In the pursuit of knowledge, hundreds of these minority girls study verses of poets and saints whose wisdom always enriched Indian culture. The couplets and chaupais of Kabir, Rahim, Raidas and Tulsidas are read together by hundreds of daughters of the minority community. It is in a village in the Gudamalani subdivision area of Barmer district situated on the Indo-Pakistan border. Likewise, the three sisters have been awakening the spirit of education in the city’s Madrassa Hanifiya Girls Education Institute.

Abdul Rauf not only educated his daughter Zainab, but also showed courage to help materialise the dreams of other daughters. Zainab not only became the first Alima (educated woman) of the district but also made her sister Fatima successful by making her educated. After this, by donating 7 bighas of land in his ancestral land in the year 2012, she established Madrassa Hanifiya Balika Shikshan Sansthan and made it the door of education.

What do these daughters say?

Anissa Bano, who came here to become educated, said that she has been taking the training for the past seven years. Along with Urdu, worldly education is given here. Nagina Bano said that she has been studying here for four years and she displayed her happiness saying that she has been taken care of like a daughter. Safoora Bano said that here, religious and worldly education is given. Three sisters Zubeida, Fatima and Zainab have received education from outside and opened a madrassa here, where 150 daughters of Gujarat including Barmer district are being educated.

Here, in this Madarsa, the girls learn not only religious but worldly education and skills as well. Everyone has praised the excellent activities of this madrasa and seeing the spirit of these daughters, Rajasthan’s Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad also helped in the development of infrastructure in the madrassa by giving a budget of Rs 15 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Madarsa Modernization Scheme.

Zainab has crossed every hurdle to bring the minority daughters into the mainstream, which has resulted in the daughters here talking about being not only self-reliant, but their zeal and passion is worth seeing.

Gujarat’s daughters are also taking education

Zubeida Bano said that the madrassa was started in the year 2012. There were a lot of challenges in the beginning but today hundreds of girls are taking education here. According to Fatima Bano, the initial phase was very difficult. But with the cooperation of the three sisters, this campaign has been moving forward. Today, not only Rajasthan but also the daughters of Gujarat get education here.

A father’s dream of bringing his daughter into the mainstream of society has come true. Today, the spirit of the same daughter has given a new direction and quality life to hundreds of daughters. Hundreds of daughters are not only seeing the new light of life at her education centre, but they are seen making their future secure and full of colours.

