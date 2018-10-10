GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
These Spectacular Visuals of SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Will Leave You Mesmerised

Is it an alien? Is it a comet?

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
These Spectacular Visuals of SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Will Leave You Mesmerised
Image credits: Emeric Timelapse / Facebook
SpaceX on Sunday night successfully launched a commercial satellite for Argentina.

The rocket was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles. As the rocket soared, the engine burns left a trail of glowing colours, illuminating the skies in its path.

Depending on the viewers’ vantage point, the light resembled a comet or had some clouds around it. One commenter compared the glow to the Aurora Borealis while others wondered if they had spotted a UFO.

Naturally, the social media was lit up with mesmerising photos.



















And if you thought you had seen everything, an Instagram user and photographer Emeric blessed us with this beautiful time-lapse video.



In case you're wondering what caused the Twilight phenomenon, the beautiful light show occurred due to smoke, unburned fuel, and condensation of the rocket that took place in the high altitude sunlight after the sunset.

The primary purpose of the mission by SpaceX, a company of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit. It also wanted to expand its recovery of first stages to its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
