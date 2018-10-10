These Spectacular Visuals of SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Will Leave You Mesmerised

THAT WAS AMAZING! The @SpaceX launch from Vandenberg was incredible! I took one long photo, 9 minutes long, the stage 2 cloud was spiraling out of control, what a show! #Falcon9 #SpaceX #SAOCOM1A #SAOCOM #launchday pic.twitter.com/qxBGAtqPku — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) October 8, 2018

Ummm this @SpaceX display in the sky above Santa Monica right now is totally crazy and beautiful pic.twitter.com/rDgeuItBpe — Sam Tsui (@SamuelTsui) October 8, 2018

Four more pics from the @SpaceX launch. Surreal doesn't begin to describe it. A bloody meteor exploded into a cyan and magenta nebula, which stared at us with hypnotic, spiral eyes, before vanishing into a comet. #Falcon9 #SpaceX #SAOCOM1A @elonmusk #SAOCOM #launchday pic.twitter.com/6pT92iBtUK — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) October 8, 2018

#SpaceX’s #Falcon9 rocket launches #SAOCOM1A from Vandenberg Air Force Base this evening. Seen is the rocket’s second stage heading toward orbit. Occurring shortly after sunset, portions of the rocket's flight were beautifully illuminated by the already-set sun. pic.twitter.com/RAyKsE6z0b — John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) October 8, 2018

Okay Twitter, what the heck is this #UFO #brightlight #plume -a-licious thing in we just saw in the sky above #Reno —- it radiated beams of light! ✨ pic.twitter.com/hvB4tavMCd — Jill Bergantz Carley (@jbergantzcarley) October 8, 2018