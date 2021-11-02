These 'Squid Game x Hera Pheri' Parallels are the Real 'Daebak' Content

Netflix’s hit show ‘Squid Game’ has spawned an endless stream of memes. It’s on the ills of capitalism, so unsurprisingly, it has found its echoes in many different sections of society, with Desi memers understanding the assignment more than adequately. Now, a viral Twitter thread has come up with scene by scene parallels between Squid Game and- wait for it- famous Bollywood movie Hera Pheri. Twitter user Nikhil (@niquotein) shared the parallels with the caption, “Made Squid Game x Hera Pheri Franchise scene-parallels like a true cinephile". Hera Pheri, even after two decades of its release, remains one of the staples of Desi meme creators. If there’s a situation that spells trouble, you could trust that there would be a Hera Pheri meme to represent it. With Squid Game attaining cult status, it’s also huge in the meme spaces. Therefore, it’s no surprise that many Twitter users were enthused by Nikhil’s creation and dubbed it the “best crossover ever".

Made Squid Game x Hera Pheri Franchise scene-parallels like a true cinephile (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pCoKXdBJUs— Nikhil (@niquotein) November 1, 2021

People were all praises and clearly wanted more.

Best thing i saw on internet today🤣🤣— mayank (@mayank00644382) November 2, 2021

This has absolutely made my day— Lakshita (@Un_okhi) November 2, 2021

you high on creativity or sth! 🙌🏻— Rishav. (@mad_hatter_21) November 1, 2021

It’s perhaps not a completely unreasonable take at all. Both franchises are, in essence, about scams and money. Squid Game is a South Korean series in which, 456 people crushed with crippling debt are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won. Hera Pheri is superbly comic but there is, at the heart of it, a message about society, not unlike the Squid Game franchise. Only, the treatment that the subject receives is vastly different in the two franchises. The popular Bollywood movie starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead came out 20 years ago and was followed up with the hilarious Phir Hera Pheri back in 2006. Since then the two movies have attained cult status in India and are a favourite in the meme community.

“Jor jor se bolke sabko scheme bata de."

“Inke haath mein sone ka katora dedo phir bhi ye bheek maangenge."

“Paisa laya?"

These and the evergreen dialogues mouthed by Babu Rao, Raju, Shyam have since turned into meme templates that fit into any given trend on the day. Such is the craze around the comedy movie, there are viral parody pages to give you the much-needed Daily Hera Pheri Memes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.