These 'Stranger Things' Theories Decoded by Dhruv Rathee May Turn Your World Upside Down

Stranger Things’ finale is perhaps the most-anticipated Netflix show right now and most of us won’t know what to do with our lives once it’s over. Fans are, however, making the most of it while it lasts and there are some extreme theories out there, starting from who created the Upside Down and when, who would end up saving Nancy from the clutches of Vecna to how Henry Creel (Number 1) actually got his powers. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has picked up these hotly-debated theories and decoded them, throwing in his own observations, in a video collaboration with Netflix India.

[Spoilers ahead]

The first of the theories is that when Eleven banished 001 to the Upside Down, it was actually she who created that dimension. Is it possible that she created the entire Upside Down to imprison Vecna and that it wasn’t actually an alternate dimension that had existed for millions of years as believed by Dustin?

The second theory decoded by Rathee is on why Henry Creel’s mother called Dr Brenner when she suspected that her son himself might be the “ghost” of the Creel house, and if she could have been Brenner’s very first test subject instead of Henry himself.

The third theory debates who would save Nancy from the clutches of Vecna. Rathee explains that there’s a theory that there will be a special love song sung by a boy that would end up saving her. It could be everyone’s favourite babysitter Steve Harrington or it could be Eddie, who finally shakes the suspicion that he is actually Vecna.

Meanwhile, fans don’t think things are looking up for Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery). While fans have long been bracing for a tragedy to hit, a dialogue spoken by Robin in the trailer has left them reeling. At one point, she tells her friend, “I have this terrible feeling it might not work out for us this time.” Fan theories have been pointing also to the possible death of Eddie (Joseph Quinn). Robin and Steve dying is a fate worse than Vecna. Fans just need the pair to make it out alive.

