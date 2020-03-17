English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

These Students in Japan Conduct Virtual Graduation Ceremony on Minecraft amid COVID-19 Scare

Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)

For the unversed, Minecraft is a sandbox video game which let players explore a blocky, pixelated 3D world.

Most nations have declared a complete lockdown due to the rapid surge in coronavirus cases. Schools and colleges have been closed for indefinite period to avoid transmission of the virus.


In such a situation, a number of students will be missing out on their graduation ceremony this year, an important part of a student’s life.


The COVID-19 crisis has made students come up with innovative tricks and ideas. A group of elementary school kids in Japan have designed their own graduation ceremony in Minecraft. As the video shows, the kids come together for the ceremony, where they receive felicitations.


The video was originally posted on Twitter by a Japanese father, who showed the visuals created by his son and his friends.


One can see a hall, with chairs arranged in rows. While the room doesn’t have any audience, the kids are seen having their part of the fun during the graduation ceremony.

Coronavirus cases are spreading rapidly throughout the world. Japan has reported more than 800 positive COVID-19 cases, with 28 deaths so far.

Over 182,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus around the world and at least 6,000 people have died due to the outbreak. In India, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 120.


