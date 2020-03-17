These Students in Japan Conduct Virtual Graduation Ceremony on Minecraft amid COVID-19 Scare

Most nations have declared a complete lockdown due to the rapid surge in coronavirus cases. Schools and colleges have been closed for indefinite period to avoid transmission of the virus.





In such a situation, a number of students will be missing out on their graduation ceremony this year, an important part of a student’s life.





The COVID-19 crisis has made students come up with innovative tricks and ideas. A group of elementary school kids in Japan have designed their own graduation ceremony in Minecraft. As the video shows, the kids come together for the ceremony, where they receive felicitations.





For the unversed, Minecraft is a sandbox video game which let players explore a blocky, pixelated 3D world.



