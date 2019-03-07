These Teeny-Tiny Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Memes
The Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito Bag was the smallest thing to come out of Paris fashion week. Measuring a mere 5.2cm (two inches) long, the bag is smaller than the size of a credit card.
Image credits: Twitter.
With the Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito Bag, you can now carry nothing at all! Well, maybe expect a few mints. The bag will hold your stuff easily if you leave all your things at home.
While it may be diminutive in size, the bag certainly has stirred a huge buzz around it since it came out.
Twitterati cannot stop speculating over the size of the bag, which is rumored to be priced at $522, or 36,559 rupees, even though there isn't official confirmation yet from the designer brand yet.
What would you put in this $522 Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito bag? pic.twitter.com/XLiAwUljC5— M. (@MEENAVOGUEE) February 28, 2019
I would put my mind in there when I find it because clearly I lost it if I bought this crap RT @MEENAVOGUEE: What would you put in this $522 Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito bag? pic.twitter.com/f3yzQl9m3W— **Clever nickname here** (@Kingnisha_) March 2, 2019
the receipt...that I'll be needing to return it after 1 week.— shegotplans (@shegotplans) February 28, 2019
my dignity— dumb bitch (@siannaelizabeth) February 28, 2019
new Jacquemus bags are crazy pic.twitter.com/c0wtQn6yEh— manny404 (@mannynotfound) February 26, 2019
one airpod— not emily (@EmilyPoelstra) February 28, 2019
Jacquemus making next season's bags pic.twitter.com/A9JVDfot6Y— Sophie (@jil_slander) February 26, 2019
Inside this tiny Jacquemus bag you’ll find a blue pill and a red pill. The choice is yours. pic.twitter.com/ATgkWi2VIV— Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) February 25, 2019
Yes. pic.twitter.com/TMhxf5SbHh— HALLIE treviño! (@thats_bugs) February 28, 2019
A damn contact— LeadLikeHARRIET ✊🏾 (@isettrends101) February 28, 2019
1 grain of rice— June White (@12Veee12) February 28, 2019
A penny cause that’s all I’d have left— Brikena (@Brikena_k) March 1, 2019
all my common sense— chi li (@lilsadchi) February 28, 2019
i need one of those Jacquemus mini le chiquito bags to put my three working brain cells in— c. g. (@bonesncoffee) February 28, 2019
While the bag in itself may be a blink-and-you-miss-it for its literal tiny size, the buzz around it doesn't seem like it's going to be misplaced easily.
