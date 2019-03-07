LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
These Teeny-Tiny Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Memes

The Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito Bag was the smallest thing to come out of Paris fashion week. Measuring a mere 5.2cm (two inches) long, the bag is smaller than the size of a credit card.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 7, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Image credits: Twitter.
You know the struggle you feel when you have too many things and they all won't fit into your bag? Then you're torn between taking a larger bag and leaving some of your things instead. Well, your problems now have a solution.

With the Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito Bag, you can now carry nothing at all! Well, maybe expect a few mints. The bag will hold your stuff easily if you leave all your things at home.

The Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito Bag was the smallest thing to come out of Paris fashion week. Measuring a mere 5.2cm (two inches) long, the bag is smaller than the size of a credit card and can fit in the palm of the wearer’s hand.

While it may be diminutive in size, the bag certainly has stirred a huge buzz around it since it came out.



Twitterati cannot stop speculating over the size of the bag, which is rumored to be priced at $522, or 36,559 rupees, even though there isn't official confirmation yet from the designer brand yet.











































While the bag in itself may be a blink-and-you-miss-it for its literal tiny size, the buzz around it doesn't seem like it's going to be misplaced easily.
