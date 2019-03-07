These Teeny-Tiny Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Memes

What would you put in this $522 Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito bag? pic.twitter.com/XLiAwUljC5 — M. (@MEENAVOGUEE) February 28, 2019

I would put my mind in there when I find it because clearly I lost it if I bought this crap RT @MEENAVOGUEE: What would you put in this $522 Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito bag? pic.twitter.com/f3yzQl9m3W — **Clever nickname here** (@Kingnisha_) March 2, 2019

the receipt...that I'll be needing to return it after 1 week. — shegotplans (@shegotplans) February 28, 2019

my dignity — dumb bitch (@siannaelizabeth) February 28, 2019

new Jacquemus bags are crazy pic.twitter.com/c0wtQn6yEh — manny404 (@mannynotfound) February 26, 2019

one airpod — not emily (@EmilyPoelstra) February 28, 2019

Jacquemus making next season's bags pic.twitter.com/A9JVDfot6Y — Sophie (@jil_slander) February 26, 2019

Inside this tiny Jacquemus bag you’ll find a blue pill and a red pill. The choice is yours. pic.twitter.com/ATgkWi2VIV — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) February 25, 2019

A damn contact — LeadLikeHARRIET ✊🏾 (@isettrends101) February 28, 2019

1 grain of rice — June White (@12Veee12) February 28, 2019

A penny cause that’s all I’d have left — Brikena (@Brikena_k) March 1, 2019

all my common sense — chi li (@lilsadchi) February 28, 2019

i need one of those Jacquemus mini le chiquito bags to put my three working brain cells in — c. g. (@bonesncoffee) February 28, 2019

You know the struggle you feel when you have too many things and they all won't fit into your bag? Then you're torn between taking a larger bag and leaving some of your things instead. Well, your problems now have a solution.With the Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito Bag, you can now carry nothing at all! Well, maybe expect a few mints. The bag will hold your stuff easily if you leave all your things at home.The Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito Bag was the smallest thing to come out of Paris fashion week. Measuring a mere 5.2cm (two inches) long, the bag is smaller than the size of a credit card and can fit in the palm of the wearer’s hand.While it may be diminutive in size, the bag certainly has stirred a huge buzz around it since it came out.Twitterati cannot stop speculating over the size of the bag, which is rumored to be priced at $522, or 36,559 rupees, even though there isn't official confirmation yet from the designer brand yet.While the bag in itself may be a blink-and-you-miss-it for its literal tiny size, the buzz around it doesn't seem like it's going to be misplaced easily.