These 'Then and Now' Photos of Delhi-NCR Are a Grim Reminder of the Poor Air Quality in Capital

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Thursday with experts and government agencies saying it may enter the "severe" category on Diwali night. The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 314. It was 344 on Wednesday and 476 on Tuesday. Delhi witnessed six "severe" air days on the trot from November 4 to November 9, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said three major factors are responsible for this situation — secondary particle formation, extremely calm local surface winds and stubble burning-related intrusion.

While poor air quality in Delhi-NCR and grey polluted skies over the region are expected scenes every winter, it is in stark difference to the clear blue skies and clean air that was witnessed earlier this year.

In March this year, when the country was in the middle of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Delhi had the cleanest air quality of the year with the overall AQI at 42, under the 'good' category. Back then, several people had taken to social media to share photos of blue skies -- a welcome sight after 2019 winter when similar air quality conditions were witnessed as this year.

In the last few days too, Indian netizens have been sharing "then and now" posts of Delhi-NCR, comparing photos taken a few months ago to now - when visibility has reduced considerably and all you can see are different shades of grey.

The pollution in Delhi is bad. Really, really bad. pic.twitter.com/2U3ShcJJp2 — Sarthak Bhardwaj (@sarthakk_20) November 9, 2020

A tale of the same city: Picture on the left was taken on 1st September and the one on the right was taken today.#DelhiPollution #DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/cgUb4qy0q9 — Shubhrata Prakash (@shubhrata_p) November 9, 2020

This is what the Delhi sky looked like 3 months ago. #NOFILTER pic.twitter.com/EO5NKCR4qm — Akul (@AkulSabharwal) November 5, 2020

Two months apart, same spot in Delhi. The governments cannot hide behind excuses as we are in the same place year after year. @ArvindKejriwal @narendramodi You are responsible for the lives of millions across North India. #AirPollution pic.twitter.com/JtPPtccF25 — Ayesha Sood (@ayeshasood) November 10, 2020

Pictures from the same spot but 5 months apart. AQI is over 600 and Diwali is yet to arrive. #DelhiAirQuality #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/2aE8kQx7KI — Samyak Jain (@kaafiziddi) November 4, 2020

A fresh western disturbance is likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR post Diwali, the IMD said. Light rain is likely on Sunday under the influence of a western disturbance. It is still to be seen if it is enough to wash away pollutants, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

The air quality stayed in "very poor" category in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, and "poor" in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, according to a government agency.