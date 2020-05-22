BUZZ

1-MIN READ

These Two Dog Siblings Bumping into Each Other and Hugging will Melt Your Heart

Image credit: Twitter/ @libpincher

If the report is to be believed, then the dogs were seeing each other after a period of ten months.

A photo that will fill your heart with love, features two dog siblings hugging each other.

According to a report published in Dodo, it was a usual day wherein both the dogs had gone out for a walk, and it is only by chance that they bumped into each other. The Cockapoos namely Monty and Rosie were born to the same litter in June last year.

If the report is to be believed, then the dogs were seeing each other after a period of ten months. However, they recognised each other instantly.

The photo of the incident has gone viral on social media. The image has been shared on Twitter along with a screenshot of the message that the user’s dad sent while sharing the adorable snap on family WhatsApp group.


In the chat, the said person’s father has described the incident as, “So, Dave was out walking his dog, and there was a couple walking towards him with a white version of his dog. Turns out they are brother and sister from the same litter. But instead of just playing like they do with other dogs, look at this”.

The adorable snap of the pooch siblings has been retweeted by more than one lakh accounts and has garnered over nine lakh hearts.

Twitterati, who were overjoyed on seeing the image, also shared cute pictures of their dogs in the reply section. Take a look at some of these heartwarming images:



