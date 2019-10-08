These Witty #AskSRK Responses by Shah Rukh Khan Prove He is the King of Twitter
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were in for a treat on Tuesday morning as the superstar conducted another fun session of #AskSRK on Twitter.
It was a fun-filled Tuesday morning for fans of Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar conducted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, and seeing his replies, we must admit that his sense of humour has only become sharper with time.
When a Twitter user asked SRK why doesn't he burn the CD of his film "Ra.One" on the occasion of Dussehra, Shah Rukh's quip was characteristically witty: "Arre kitna jale pe namak chhidkoge!"
Not only this, when another user asked him when he planned to do films with his younger son AbRam, SRK left netizens in splits with his reply: "As soon as I get his (AbRam) dates."
Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge!! https://t.co/KOUdo7h4zI— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019
One fan even made King Khan nostalgic and emotional by sharing pictures of the actor's late parents.
"Gift for you bhai, dekhlo please bahut mehnat ki hai... I know perfect nahi hai but you will like it.. love you," the user wrote.
Responding to the tweet, Shah Rukh thanked him and said that he has saved the pictures and "will print them out and keep in my room".
Thank you saved the pics and will print them out and keep in my room https://t.co/qVHjjSra6d— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019
After Zero, Shah Rukh took a break from signing any new film for a while. It's been almost a year since he was last seen on the big screen.
Many fans asked him about his upcoming projects and why he is staying away from the movies.
"Aapne Bollywoood se kinara kyu kar lia?" a user asked him. SRK replied with trademark humour: "Ha ha Main khud hi Bollywood hu".
Here are some other funny responses by SRK:
I think jumping over a camels back....it broke mine! That was like the ‘last straw’ https://t.co/ICUz1NIvSr— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019
A girls just gotta be happy.. https://t.co/9eQ8tNtCGZ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019
Try another channel na!? https://t.co/zxxnkEztQd— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019
Bechara CA akela reh jayega.. https://t.co/NW9Dg6B4ml— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019
If you have Hair like mine, you can’t be any other way... https://t.co/duMrfovusS— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019
After answering several questions, SRK shared that it "was good to hear from" everyone.
(With IANS inputs)
