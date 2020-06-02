TheShowMustBePaused: Music Lovers Hail Apple for Condemning Racism in Powerful Message

"The show must be paused."

Days after Facebook and Snapchat condemned the racial inequality in the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis, US tech giant Apple has stepped in and taken a stance against Floyd's death His death which was caught on tape has triggered violent protests and shows of solidarity in several states in the country.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the official account of Apple Music said that it would be observing a "Black Out" Tuesday and that it would "pause the show" and reflect upon how to support the black artists and the community.

"On Tuesday, June 2nd, Apple Music will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter."

The "Black Out" as Apple called it, was a message that was displayed across the world including India. Once you click on the "browse" tab on Apple Music, the app reads: "In observation" with a subsequent message, "We stand in solidarity with Black communities everywhere." Another click on the message would play specially curated songs of global black artists.

The move by Apple to join the #BlackLivesMatter struck a chord with many and several users took to Twitter to praise the tech-giant.

Not just Apple Music, several leading music industries have joined hands in a movement that has been coined "Black Out Tuesday", reported Music Business Worldwide. The likes of Sony Music, Warner Records, Def Jam, Atlantic Records among many others have pledged to cease business for the day.

Hundreds of users on Twitter and Instagram observed #BlackOutTuesday by changing their display pictures and posting black photos on their feed.

