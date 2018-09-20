GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'They Are Human Too': Twitter Defends UP Cops Facing Inquiry for Viral Dance Video

Who knew a dance could land your job in trouble?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@ANINewsUP)
It's condoned, encouraged even, to take a breather from work and relax. Let's admit it, work life can be strenuous on a person and everyone needs a break. However, is it okay to let a moment of mental repose become a reason for you to lose your job?

Recently, a video of policemen dancing to a Bhojpuri song in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district went viral on social media. The policemen were seen dancing next to a 'UP 100' vehicle. The official name of the Uttar Pradesh Police Emergency Management System, 'UP 100' was launched by former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in November 2016, primarily to ensure immediate response in road accidents.

Dancing policemen are not unheard of. Take, for example, the dancing traffic cop in Odisha who recently went viral. However, this particular video has proven slightly more troublesome for the dancing UP cops with an inquiry being ordered into the incident.

But the story does not end here.The internet is questioning the inquiry and asking why on Earth can't policemen dance and enjoy some moments of merrymaking?





































