'They Are Lying': Woman Holds 'No War' Poster During Live News Broadcast on Russian Channel

An employee of a Russian state news channel held up a ‘No War’ poster during a live broadcast. Reports say that she was arrested immediately. A report in France24 says that the employee was identified as Marina Ovsyannikova who worked for Channel One. The viral video shows her holding the poster behind the news presenter for a few seconds, before the programme is taken off air. Her poster said: “No war, stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here”. Before she went into the studio with the poster, she had recorded a video in which she said that she denounces the war. She added that her father is Ukrainian and she is ashamed to part of Kremlin propaganda.

"Anti-war protester runs onto stage of one of Russia's most-watched news programs, telling viewers: "Don't believe the propaganda. You're being lied to."

Anti-war protester runs onto stage of one of Russia's most-watched news programs, telling viewers: "Don't believe the propaganda. You're being lied to"

“Marina Ovsyannikova, the woman who ran onto a live state TV news broadcast, even recorded a message beforehand. In it, she says her father is Ukrainian. She calls for anti-war protests, says she’s ashamed about working for Kremlin propaganda, and she denounces the war absolutely."

Marina Ovsyannikova, the woman who ran onto a live state TV news broadcast, even recorded a message beforehand. In it, she says her father is Ukrainian. She calls for anti-war protests, says she's ashamed about working for Kremlin propaganda, and she denounces the war absolutely.

Marina was lauded on social media for her ‘extraordinary courage’. The report in France24 said that in a statement carried by state news agency TASS, Channel One said that “an incident took place with an extraneous woman in shot. An internal check is being carried out." Russia and Ukraine launched a fresh round of talks on Monday in an effort to end Moscow’s devastating war, despite deadly air strikes in the capital Kyiv and an eastern pro-Moscow separatist region. As the fourth round of talks to end more than two weeks of fighting began, Russian-backed separatists said fragments from a shot-down Ukrainian Tochka missile landed in the centre of Donetsk, killing 17 civilians, including children.

