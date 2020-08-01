BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Sonu Sood 'Adopts' Three Orphan Kids from Telangana, Gets Internet's Blessings

(Image credit: Twitter)

Sonu Sood is once again getting a lot of love and praises online after taking the responsibility of three orphan kid from Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
Bollywood actor and producer Sonu Sood has rather established himself as a humanitarian in the last few months, with several appreciable deeds. A star in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Punjabi films, Sonu has also emerged as a real-life star now.

After helping a Hyderabad woman, who lost her job during the pandemic, with another job, the actor is once again garnering love and praises online after taking the responsibility of three orphan kid from Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana.

The incident came to light when journalist Rajesh Karanam shared a video on Twitter tagging Sood, showing how the kids did their household chores all by themselves with the eldest sibling taking care of the younger ones and feeding them.

In less than about 15 minutes, the actor replied, "They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility ❣️"

The tweet soon went viral with netizens once again taking to the post to hail the actor for his inconsistent efforts to provide help to all those adversely affected by the pandemic.

A few days back, Sonu Sood had gifted a tractor to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land. The actor came up with the idea after going through a viral video clip on social media wherein a tomato farmer in Madanapalle in Chittoor district was seen ploughing the land with his two daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulders.

